TL;DR

Bitcoin heading towards $48K? The price of Bitcoin easily cleared $34,000 this week. However, according to technical analysis from one strategist, BTC could move higher and trade as high as $48,000 by New Year’s Day.

The price of Bitcoin easily cleared $34,000 this week. However, according to technical analysis from one strategist, BTC could move higher and trade as high as $48,000 by New Year’s Day. Another bull run coming? The recent price rally saw BTC rise by more than 20% in just a few days, which has led many to claim that the asset is poised for another uptrend.

The recent price rally saw BTC rise by more than 20% in just a few days, which has led many to claim that the asset is poised for another uptrend. Bitcoin dominance at highest level in 2.5 years: The metric overseeing BTC’s dominance over altcoins has been rising steadily for several weeks and recently exceeded 53% for the first time in two years.

Bitcoin technical bullish for uptrend

Bitcoin has not traded above $30,000 since July. Moreover, its spot price has not been above $32,000 since May 2022, when it was on a steep decline.

In emailed comments to MarketWatch, Kempener said the next major resistance level for BTC lies in the $47,000 to $48,000 range. He said he expects Bitcoin to test that range before the end of the year.

Of course, past performance is no guarantee of future results, but Bitcoin’s price history supports Kempner’s predictions.

Analysts at crypto derivatives platform Deribit wrote that rallies like Tuesday’s breakout have historically “predicted incredible bullishness.”

The last time Bitcoin surpassed $32,000 was in July 2021. Earlier in November 2021, Bitcoin had seen a strong rally to its all-time high price of $69,000.

If you want to see some other recent price predictions, check out our video here:

Buy BTC in upcoming halving and lower Fed rates

Markets are heating up over the increasing possibility of SEC approval for a Bitcoin ETF product.

A recent court decision that the Securities and Exchange Commission’s rejection of a spot Bitcoin ETF application is inconsistent with the approval of a futures ETF has encouraged BTC traders.

Meanwhile, the Commission’s lenient stance towards Ripple Labs has sent cryptocurrency markets bullish, following the blockchain company’s court victory this year.

Furthermore, the high-profile FTX fraud trial has strengthened the proposition of selling Bitcoin as a decentralized blockchain beyond the manipulation of any single leader. This is evidenced by the rising Bitcoin dominance metric as the leading crypto rallies.

But beyond these headwinds, markets are trading on a multi-year Bitcoin market cycle. The halving next spring will halve the new BTC supply for the next four years.

The market expects the Fed to lower rates in the near future. As in City Index:

“With Bitcoin entering a historically bullish period of its 4-year halving cycle and major central banks raising interest rates almost immediately, the bigger picture is emerging for the price of the world’s largest cryptocurrency. “

As we approach the literal winter season for the Northern Hemisphere, strong tailwinds and bullish technicals are melting the chill of a long crypto winter.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

PrimeXBT Special Offer: Use this link to register and enter code CRYPTOPOTATO50 to receive up to $7,000 on your deposits.

source: cryptopotato.com