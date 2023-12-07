Bitcoin (BTC) Price Explosion, Solana (SOL) Volatility, Ripple (XRP) Targets: Bits Recap December 7

TL;DR

Bitcoin (BTC): Surpassed $44,000, contributing to a global crypto market capitalization of over $1.65 trillion, with continued bullish signs. Solana (SOL): Experienced price volatility, currently hovering around $64, with an upcoming rally likely based on positive on-chain metrics. Ripple (XRP): Trading around $0.64, up 88% from January, with analysts predicting a significant rally that could potentially reach $25 in the future.

BTC pushes towards $44K

The cryptocurrency sector has experienced a serious revival throughout 2023, with the past few days being particularly bullish. The global crypto market capitalization has exceeded $1.65 trillion, while Bitcoin (BTC) has been one of the best performing assets.

The primary cryptocurrency crossed the $40K level on December 4, but the bullish trend did not stop there. In the following days, BTC rose above $44,000 (according to data from CoinGecko), an unprecedented peak since the beginning of 2022.

There are several factors that indicate the asset may continue to rise in the near future. According to data presented by CryptoQuant, BTC exchange outflows have significantly exceeded inflows over the past few days. The trend of investors towards self-preservative methods is generally considered bullish as it eliminates immediate selling pressure.

Some experts argue that the current market dynamics are far more favorable than the bullish phase in 2021 and could lead to further upside for Bitcoin. X (Twitter) user checkmate noted The $44,000 price tag marked “the absolute peak of on-chain frenzy” in January 2021.

“Here we are at $44k and barely a squeak. Not even at 2019 levels. HODLers are not giving up their coins. They demand higher prices,” the analyst said.

Those who want to delve deeper into this topic and learn why BTC may be poised for an imminent bullish rally can take a look at our latest video below:

Is Solana (SOL) Looking for a Breakout?

Another digital asset that has recently caught the attention of investors is Solana’s native token – SOL. Its performance has been top-notch over the past few months, with its price rising to almost $70 in mid-November.

However, SOL could not maintain the momentum and fell to a low of $54 by the end of last month. Since then, the asset has experienced increased volatility, and its valuation has ranged between $55 and $65.

Nonetheless, some important on-chain metrics indicate that the coin may be on the verge of a new rally. As seen on DeFiLama, the Total Value Locked (TVL) on Solana has been increasing recently. The figure stalled today (December 7) at around $700 million, having last peaked in November 2022.

Furthermore, popular analysts like Crypto King and Jacob Canfield have predicted a bright future for SOL. the former According In the long run the price rises to $300, while the latter thinks the valuation could rise to $1,000.

How is Ripple (XRP) performing?

Ripple’s native token – XRP – has also recorded some gains recently, although not as big as Bitcoin and other assets. It is currently trading around $0.64, up 88% since January 1.

According to many analysts, XRP is on the verge of hitting a new all-time high price. Fiery Trading believes the coin has become a “bull-flag” and is set to explode to $25 by the end of next year:

“This massive pattern will explode at some point in 2024, most likely resulting in a bullish move. My target for breakout is $25.”

The analyst from the popular YouTube channel CryptoTV also believes that XRP is ready for a rally, outlining $0.83 as a short-term target.

Those curious to know how the asset may perform in the remaining weeks of the current year can take a look at our dedicated video below:

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com