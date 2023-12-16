The price of Bitcoin has declined slightly in the last 24 hours and is back around $42,000.

Most altcoins are also in the red, with SOL and ADA dumping more than 5% each. However, ICP has increased by a whopping 40%.

BTC down to $42K

This was exactly a week ago when the price of BTC soared to $44,700 by the end of 2023. This became the highest value of the asset in more than a year and a half. However, at that time the outlook began to deteriorate.

Monday was particularly dangerous as Bitcoin dropped more than three grand in a matter of hours and slipped below $41,000. On Tuesday, the cryptocurrency fell further to a weekly low of $40,200.

Bulls tried to stem these price declines and pushed BTC to $43,000 amid US CPI data and the latest FOMC meeting. Ledger’s weaknesses created more volatility as BTC dropped and pumped $1,500 within hours on Thursday.

However, since then, Bitcoin has struggled to regain its momentum and is now inches above $42,000. Its market capitalization has dropped to $825 billion, and its dominance on alts has dropped to 51.6%.

ADA, SOL dump, ICP on

Most altcoins turned red today, with SOL seeing the most dumping from large caps. Solana, which has been on a recent uptrend, perhaps driven by the BONK movement, is now down 6.5%. Nevertheless, SOL is still trading above $70.

Cardano has declined by a similar percentage but remains north of $0.6. Dogecoin (-3%), Chainlink (-4%), Ripple (-2%), Ethereum (-1.5%), and Binance Coin (-1.2%) are also in the red.

ICP has emerged as the top performer. The asset has increased by almost 40% and is now near $9. WOO Network, Osmosis, and Filecoin follow with gains of around 10-16%.

The total crypto market cap has declined by nearly $30 billion in a day and is close to breaking below $1.6 trillion.

