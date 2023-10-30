Bitcoin (BTC) is almost ready for a parabolic leg up, according to crypto strategist – here are his targets – The Daily Hodl

A trader who continues to build followers with his timely Bitcoin (BTC) calls thinks the crypto king is gearing up for a parabolic surge.

The crypto strategist has shared a chart suggesting that BTC will rally to around $39,000 to end its major third wave surge before consolidating and rallying above $48,000 in the first two weeks of November.

“The current consolidation structure is forming a series of lower highs and higher lows – a triangle structure, found only in the fourth wave, in an impulsive move. This adds more credibility to our calculations and also gives us a clear invalidation point ($33,400). If this is correct, our local bottom has been reached and we are about to be launched into the 5th (red) sub-wave depicted in the ‘map’ below.

Source: TrustedCrypto/X

Trusted Crypto practices the Elliott Wave principle, an advanced technical analysis approach that tries to predict future price action by following crowd psychology that manifests in waves. According to the theory, a bullish asset goes through five major waves and each wave has its own five sub-waves.

Bitcoin is trading at $34,319 at the time of writing Credible Crypto’s chart shows that BTC has broken out of its bullish pennant pattern and is now on its way to sub-wave five of wave three to around $39,000.

also crypto strategist notes Bitcoin has been outperforming tech stocks recently and says BTC looks ready for a big surge.

“Tech stocks look like hot garbage here, while BTC has just broken out of a multi-month consolidation structure and is looking to go parabolic. “Before this ‘Muh Decoupling’ is all over crypto Twitter.”

