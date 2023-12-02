Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Meme Moguls (MGLS) are causing a buying frenzy, how high can they go?

The cryptocurrency market is notorious for its volatility, which can lead to major price swings within short periods. In August, Bitcoin lost more than 10% of its value in just a few days, which was a nightmare for investors.

Despite optimism among investors that Bitcoin will rise and regain lost ground, the cryptocurrency experienced another decline, with its price falling from its initial opening price of $37,250 to $36,770. Following the same path, Ethereum price also saw a decline, reaching a 24-hour low of $2,002 from an opening price of $2,050.

However, there is a contrasting reality for meme moguls as analysts forecast bullish momentum. While the reasons aren’t far-fetched, the following analysis sheds more light on why Bitcoin and Ethereum are diving into the crypto market while investors are eagerly embracing meme moguls.

Bitcoin declines amid investor optimism

At the time of writing Bitcoin was down 0.69%, indicating a further decline from its recent peak of $38,200. The largest and most popular cryptocurrency by market cap is now trading for just under $38,000, with a 24-hour trading volume of $19.7B, according to CoinMarketCap.

The recent price action in Bitcoin over the past 24 hours left the token market capitalization at $743,960,549,311, resulting in a change of 2.20%.

However, it is not surprising to see this decline in the price of Bitcoin, given that the cryptocurrency has enjoyed a somewhat smooth run in the month of November. For more context, the cryptocurrency started the month at a price of $34,397 and recently hit a new high just above $38,000, an increase of nearly 11% in less than three weeks.

While experts remain optimistic about Bitcoin, Changelly’s price prediction estimates an increase of 3.23% from the current market price, indicating a potential price of $38,666 by November 28, 2023. But this remains to be seen. Investors expect the price of Bitcoin to rise as several factors continue to support Bitcoin’s gains, including optimism that US regulators will soon approve the first spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) as early as 2024.

Ethereum saw a decline of 0.73%

As reported by CoinMarketCap, the price of Ethereum is down about 0.73% at the time of writing. The second-largest cryptocurrency is currently trading just below $2,060, with a possibility of a move back up.

In comparison, Ethereum was priced at $2,070 a day earlier, further suggesting that despite the decline, there has been some modest bullish activity.

According to recent claims from the CoinDCX research team while speaking with Republic World, Ethereum overcoming the resistance at $2,130 is crucial for a bullish scenario. If Ethereum fails to clear the $2,080 resistance, it could lead to a fresh decline.

Investors are more excited to jump on Meme Moguls (MGLS)

Moving away from Ethereum and Bitcoin, meme moguls are another cryptocurrency that is set to experience a massive surge in value. It is an innovative DeFi earning platform that lets users enjoy an entertaining fantasy gaming experience.

With Meme Moguls (MGLS), participants can create custom avatars using their most favorite memes and make their fortune Through his meme portfolio, they can also Trade or sell character NFTs on the marketplace Along with other rare NFT items and mined materials representing real-world assets. meme moguls then fThe world’s first meme-based asset exchange,

🔥Hot Dang Meme Moguls!🔥 Here’s a good tutorial on how to shop $mgls In less than 2 minutes! Watch now⬇️ It’s so easy that even this dancing banana can do it! 🍌💃 Just follow! RT and stay tuned for more exclusive videos and updates, moguls! $mgls #memecoin pic.twitter.com/IjjXAy7DGH – Meme Mogals (@meme_mogals) 24 November 2023

Meme Moguls sweetens the pot by allowing participants to enjoy activities like trading meme-based assets, staking MGLS tokens, and more. Moguls Casino And imaginary businessman, This P2E approach offers participants multiple ways to earn rewards.

At the moment, investors in Meme Moguls are rushing to buy its MGLS token $0.0021 On its website in phase one. analysts have predicted 20 times increase As it moves up in price.

