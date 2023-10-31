Bitcoin’s recent impressive rise past the $35,000 threshold, a level not seen in 17 months, has triggered a ripple effect within the market.

In direct response to this surge, an estimated US$275 million worth of short positions were liquidated on October 23. The magnitude of these short liquidations is the largest the market has seen since January 2023, according to a Bitfinex Alpha report.

This development is in line with a recurring pattern of increased volatility and increased trading volumes across the cryptocurrency sector.

Resurgence in institutional interest

On October 24, an additional $153 million worth of short positions were liquidated as the price continued to rise. Due to the inherent volatility of the market and the sudden intraday pullback, these two days collectively saw long liquidations amounting to $200 million. Notably, $130 million of these long positions were liquidated on October 24, penalizing late investors.

October has emerged as an important period for Bitcoin due to a significant increase in institutional participation. Bitcoin options trading volume on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) is set to reach its all-time high this month, surpassing $2 billion in monthly volume. Bitfinex Alpha said in its latest report that this signals a resurgence in market activity and underlines the growing appeal of Bitcoin for institutional investors.

Additionally, open interest in Bitcoin options is gradually showing signs of improvement, currently standing at $1.15 billion for the month. Although this is lower than its historical peak of approximately $1.69 billion, the trajectory suggests a continued resurgence in institutional interest.

Investors attracted to Bitcoin call options

While overall options market activity is increasing at a record pace, call options are increasing rapidly.

It has become an “essential tool” for investors aiming to take advantage of Bitcoin’s potential.

Bitfinex Alpha saw open interest surge to a massive $4.3 billion in October alone, an increase of 80%, bringing the total to an impressive $9.7 billion. These data reveal a distinct trend: Investors, both experienced and new, are allocating substantial funds to options.

While the increase in call option open interest does not immediately indicate a bullish outlook, it is worth noting that the majority of this new open interest is tied to year-end options.

This change in risk appetite and investment strategy reflects strong belief in long-term value appreciation. The options market now stands on par with the futures market in terms of size and importance, highlighting its growing importance in the broader Bitcoin trading landscape.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

PrimeXBT Special Offer: Use this link to register and enter code CRYPTOPOTATO50 to receive up to $7,000 on your deposits.

source: cryptopotato.com