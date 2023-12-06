Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) rallies fuel NFT market boom

The recent surge in the values ​​of Bitcoin and Ethereum has led to significant growth in various NFT markets. In particular, collectibles on Ethereum and Solana are experiencing a surge in value and interest. Pudgy Penguin, an Ethereum-based repository, has seen its USD floor price increase by 77% over the past week, while trading volume has increased by 397%. This surge signals a strong recovery and growing investor confidence in NFTs associated with these blockchain networks.

Significant Increase in Major NFT Collections

Other Ethereum NFT collections are also riding the wave of this revival. Azuki’s floor price has increased by 25%, and stalwarts like Bored Ape Yacht Club and CryptoPunks have seen increases of 30% and 15% respectively. Even the lowest price of the controversial Milady Maker Collection has increased by more than 70%. These trends underscore a broader market revival that extends beyond individual projects and signal a potential end to the long-running NFT winter.

Solana Collections is joining the upswing

The positive trend is not limited to Ethereum only. Solana’s NFT collection is also seeing significant growth. Mad Lads, a leading Solana project, has seen its lowest price increase by 52.6%, now valued at an impressive $10,219. This growth is not only attributed to the recent Solana rally, but also to the unique benefits offered to holders, such as connection to the Backpack app and upcoming crypto exchanges.

Other Solana wallets such as Clynesource and Chad have also recorded significant increases in min price and trading volume. Notably, recent developments in the NFT market, fueled by the surge in major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, point to a new interest and confidence in digital collectibles.

