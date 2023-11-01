Bitcoin (BTC) adopted as payment method by this Bulgarian football team: details

TL;DR

Botev Plovdiv adopts Bitcoin : Bulgaria’s oldest football club, Botev Plovdiv, has integrated Bitcoin as a payment option for purchases in fan shops and at the stadium, with plans to soon include ticket purchases as well. To promote its adoption, BTC transactions in November come with a 10% discount.

: Bulgaria’s oldest football club, Botev Plovdiv, has integrated Bitcoin as a payment option for purchases in fan shops and at the stadium, with plans to soon include ticket purchases as well. To promote its adoption, BTC transactions in November come with a 10% discount. Botev’s prominence in Bulgaria : Botev, based in Plovdiv, one of the oldest cities in Europe, boasts a huge supporter base and has recently renovated its stadium. The Bitcoin offer comes ahead of an important match against Lokomotiv Plovdiv.

: Botev, based in Plovdiv, one of the oldest cities in Europe, boasts a huge supporter base and has recently renovated its stadium. The Bitcoin offer comes ahead of an important match against Lokomotiv Plovdiv. Global Football and Bitcoin Trends: While Botev is the first in Bulgaria, clubs around the world such as Oxford City, Tigres, Sao Paulo and RCD Espanyol have accepted Bitcoin. Additionally, football stars like Neymar and Ronaldinho have entered the crypto sphere through NFTs and personal tokens.

Botev Plovdiv says ‘yes’ to Bitcoin

Bulgaria’s oldest football club – Botev Plovdiv – has launched a number of updates and offers that its supporters should know about. For one, it updated its official website to show the team’s “modern vision” and dedication to delving deeper into technological advancements.

The club has also treaded water by adopting Bitcoin (BTC) as a settlement method, allowing people to use it to purchase food and drinks in fan shops as well as during matches. In addition, Botev Plovdiv plans to add it as a means of payment for tickets in the near future, wrote in an announcement on Meta (Facebook).

Subsequently, the club revealed that individuals who settle purchases in BTC in November will receive a 10% discount.

Botev is one of the football teams with the most supporters in Bulgaria. Based in Plovdiv – the country’s second largest city and one of the oldest cities in Europe, its derby matches are attended by over 15,000 people. Its stadium was recently renovated, while BTC’s offer comes just days before a match against its biggest rival – Lokomotiv Plovdiv.

Other football clubs and bitcoin

Despite being the first to hop on the BTC bandwagon in Bulgaria, Botev is not the only one worldwide. As cryptopotato As reported last year, British Oxford City allowed supporters to purchase match tickets, food and beverages in digital assets instead of fiat.

Mexican football giant – Tigres – also did the same by collaborating with cryptocurrency platform Bitso. The president of the country’s eight-time champions – Mauricio Culebro Galván – indicated that this would not be the last such initiative launched by the club:

“Tigress continues to look to the future, and new initiatives will surely come with Bitso to continue offering better services.”

One of Brazil’s most successful football teams – São Paulo – and RCD Espanyol (a Catalan club competing in Spain’s La Liga) have also adopted cryptocurrencies as primary cryptocurrencies as payment methods over the past few years.

Additionally, many veterans of that game have become involved in the ecosystem of crypto in some way or the other. Brazilian star Neymar purchased non-fungible tokens (NFTs) from the popular collectible Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), while the 2005 Ballon d’Or winner – Ronaldinho – partnered with decentralized exchange P00LS to launch his own token called RON. .

