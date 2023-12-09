Bitcoin breaks these records as NFT volume increases – Cryptosaurus

Bitcoin TVL reaches $315 million.

BTC NFT volume retains its place among the top NFT networks.

Recent data has shown that Bitcoin has experienced remarkable historical growth [BTC] Total Value Locked (TVL). This was despite the network not being a traditional decentralized finance (DeFi) platform.

Additionally, there has been a recent increase in the volume of its non-fungible tokens (NFTs), a sector not natively connected to the network.

Bitcoin TVL sees historic rise

Recent data from crypto rank It turned out that Bitcoin has reached an all-time high in its Total Value Locked (TVL), which currently stands at around $315 million.

This achievement comes despite Bitcoin’s non-traditional role as a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform. Also, the previous record was made in November 2021.

Furthermore, the network’s success in this regard can be attributed to its unique approach. Although Bitcoin lacks support for smart contracts, developers are strategically using the base layer as a settlement layer.

By moving complex use cases to higher layers, they aim to increase functionality without compromising scalability or security. This strategy has given rise to various protocols with locked assets, which is contributing significantly to the increased TVL.

Additionally, the positive price trend experienced by BTC has further increased the TVL.

btc price trend

Until recently, Bitcoin was on an impressive bullish trend and reached new highs. However, over the past 48 hours, this rise has temporarily halted, with a slight decline in price.

At the time of writing, the price of BTC was trading down less than 1% after several days of continuous decline.

Notably, despite these declines, the price has managed to maintain itself within the $43,000 range. The earlier increase in the price of BTC also had a notable impact on the value of locked BTC. This has played a significant role in the increase seen in Total Value Locked (TVL).

Bitcoin NFT Volume Takes Top Three Places

Bitcoin has experienced a significant increase in non-fungible token (NFT) sales, which is another historic development. Similar to decentralized finance (DeFi), NFTs were not originally supported by the architecture of the network.

However, developers have devised a method of creating NFTs on the network through staking.

At the time of this writing, Bitcoin is the third largest network by NFT trading volume.

According to Crypto Slam data, NFT volume has reached nearly $10 million in the last 24 hours. In this situation, Bitcoin was far behind networks like Ethereum and Solana.

