The price of Bitcoin continues to move upward, causing many people to become cautious this weekend. So far, BTC is up 3.0% over the past 24 hours, and continues its 12% rise over the past week. At $30,780, the top crypto is just inches away from reaching $31K, a zone it briefly crossed in April 10 this year, according to data from Coinageco.

The $30,000 mark holds considerable significance for Bitcoin, serving as both a psychological milestone and a technical resistance point. Psychologically, it represents a round number that influences investor sentiment, inspiring confidence when exceeded and raising concerns when it becomes an obstacle.

Technically, $30,000 has historically served as a level where selling pressure intensifies, influencing short-term and long-term price movements. As a result, this price level is closely monitored by traders and investors, making it an important reference point in the cryptocurrency market.

Anticipated boost: Bitcoin ETF’s impact on crypto market

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the possibility of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission allowing Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). This could be a big boost for the struggling cryptocurrency market. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz believes that it is very likely that the US will soon approve such investment funds for Bitcoin. This news can be a big reason for the increase in the price of Bitcoin.

According to trading group StockMoney Lizards, Bitcoin may soon break its overhead resistance and start a bullish rally. He expects widespread participation in the ETF and a bounce before the halving in April 2024.

BTCUSD is approaching the key $31K area. Chart: tradingview.com

The financial industry is currently witnessing active participation from major players like BlackRock, which manages over $10 trillion of assets. These companies are also actively working towards getting their applications for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) approved, creating an environment full of curiosity.

As a result of Bitcoin’s steady growth, the tokens created from the forking of the alpha coin, namely Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Bitcoin SV (BSV), experienced a significant increase of up to 26%, overtaking other altcoins in terms of gains. This surge could indicate a possible expression of enthusiasm.

BTC price action in the last 24 hours. Source: Coingeco

Bitcoin ETF Possibilities for Late 2023 or Early 2024

Many industry experts are suggesting that the long-awaited approval of a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) could occur sometime between late 2023 and early 2024. This revelation has sent a wave of excitement throughout the cryptocurrency community and the broader financial world.

If BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin ETF is approved, Matrixport, a company that provides cryptocurrency services, estimates that the price of Bitcoin will rise to between $42,000 and $56,000. The community of US-registered investment advisors and potential investment flows from gold ETF investors form the basis for extremely optimistic forecasts.

Bitcoin ETFs are a big deal because it makes it easier for regular people to invest in Bitcoin without needing to deal with all the complicated things that come with digital currencies. It’s like a bridge that connects the world of regular money to the wild world of cryptocurrencies, which can help more people get into Bitcoin.

(The content of this site should not be construed as investment advice. Investing involves risk. When you invest, your capital is subject to risk).

Featured image from the collection FRAC Lorraine

source: www.newsbtc.com