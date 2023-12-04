Bitcoin breaks $41K as gold price hits new all-time high

The price of gold has surged to a new all-time high, surpassing the important level of $2,100 during the Asian session on Monday, December 4. Meanwhile, Bitcoin (BTC) has also risen above $41,000 for the first time in 19 months.

BTC/USD (blue) vs Gold Price (orange) Source: Tradingview

Bitcoin price breaks $40K…and $41K

Bitcoin has made a triumphant return to the $40,000 range, a figure not seen since its April 2022 high. This includes a sharp jump of 2% in 24 hours, which is a 19-month peak for the cryptocurrency.

Wild tailwinds for Bitcoin:

✅ New ATH in gold

✅Abolish the central bank

✅ Worst bond crash in 250 years

✅ BTC ETF at peak (?)

✅ Real estate is shaking

✅ Consumer Tech Sluggish

✅ Banks are shaking

✅ The Fed is getting ready to pump

✅ Halt in April

✅ Bitcoin L2 is here – Tuur Demeester (@TuurDemeester) 4 December 2023

Furthermore, Bitcoin is now up more than 140% since the beginning of the year.

Insights from Marcus Thielen, head of research at Matrixport, suggest an even brighter future. With historical trends of bullish cycles followed by bearish market cycles and the upcoming Bitcoin halving event in the background, Bitcoin is projected to reach over $60,000 by April next year and $125,000 by the end of 2024.

Related: BTC price models indicate $130,000 target after 2024 Bitcoin halving

Such predictions are based on the historical pattern of price increases before halving events, with an expected increase of over 200%.

“On the Eve of Spot Bitcoin ETF”

The speculative winds have been further fanned by the possible approval of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States.

With 13 bidders including industry giants like BlackRock and Grayscale, anticipation for the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) decision is growing.

Bloomberg’s ETF analysts see a high probability of simultaneous approval for all pending bids by January 10, which would not only mark a new era of institutional participation and investment in Bitcoin, but would also boost the price of BTC.

“It is very likely that we are on the eve of a Bitcoin spot ETF,” Bitcoin analyst Willy Woo commented on X regarding new highs in the price of gold. “The first commodity ETF was the SPDR Gold Trust. This provided investors with an easy way to access gold in their portfolio.

Wu said:

“When it launched, gold had an 8-year bull run and not a single year of decline between 2005 and 2012.”

Therefore, Bitcoin’s latest move above the psychological $40,000 level reflects bullish market sentiment driven by the potential approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF in January and the prospect of regulatory progress in general. Meanwhile, the Bitcoin halving event is only expected to provide additional tailwinds for the price of BTC over the next five months.

This article does not constitute investment advice or recommendations. Every investing and trading move involves risk, and readers should do their own research when making decisions.

Source: cointelegraph.com