Bitcoin Bourbon Launches, Getting Intoxicated on the Blockchain

On Tuesday, Street Insider reported the launch of Bitcoin Bourbon and DeFi Vodka, two spirits brands from DeFi Spirits that will feature NFTs tied to bottle sales.

According to Street Insider, Jenna Woods, co-founder of DeFi Spirits, said, “Our mission is to connect the crypto community and a broader audience, simplify blockchain technology, and make it accessible to anyone willing to explore new possibilities.” “We believe that by bridging the gap, we can empower more people to unlock the full potential of DeFi, creating a digital future that is more inclusive and informed.”

DEFI Spirits was founded in 2020 by entrepreneurs Ryan and Jenna Woods. This brand is based in Austin, Texas.

“We’re proud that our bourbon is crafted right outside of Austin,” Ryan Woods told Street Insider. “Our vodka is distilled from hand-harvested winter wheat in Bulgaria. “We have worked tirelessly to ensure that our spirits are as impactful as our signature bottles.”

DEFI expressed its plans to release 21 Founders Series single barrels in the future. The bourbon barrels are meant to represent the scarcity of Bitcoin, and each bottle will be presented with its own box and NFT.

According to the brand, Bitcoin Bourbon features a combination of corn, rye, and malted barley in its mashbill. Grains are sustainably sourced from local Texas farms. DEFI describes the bourbon as “almost smooth, yet fearlessly complex” with soft vanilla and subtle earthy qualities.

NFTs and whiskey – an increasingly common pair

More than a few whiskey brands have entered the NFT sphere. In early September, Glenfiddich offered its 30-year-old expression on the spirits blockchain platform Blockbar. Only 50 bottles were available for release, and interested parties could obtain the spirits by purchasing NFTs on the website.

SevenFifty Daily details this rise in alcoholic NFTs over the past few years and outlines several reasons why alcohol brands might want to sell non-fungible tokens. Some reasons may include protecting consumers from counterfeiting or gaining a competitive edge in the marketplace.

According to SevenFifty Daily, Blockbar co-founder and president Sam Fallik said, “One of our goals was to solve the issue of brand authenticity.”

Selling wine via NFT is superficially quite simple: a customer purchases a unique digital file and can redeem it for a physical bottle when the time is right. Yet sometimes, the alcohol-related NFT sector can be a little vague in terms of the three-tier system or alcohol laws. As of 2022, federal regulation for the NFT sector regarding alcohol was quite limited, and SevenFifty Daily called alcohol-related NFTs the “Wild West”.

Compliance is also important for individuals who choose to resell their NFTs, as alcohol laws vary from state to state. This can be complicated for the average consumer who lacks awareness of state liquor laws and directly goes against the tradable nature of NFTs.

“If it can be converted to alcohol, you need a license,” said Kate Mashman, an attorney for the Florida Department of Alcohol and Tobacco.

Join the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, where you’ll find hard-to-find bottles curated by the Whiskey Raiders staff, as well as live virtual tastings with 90+ ratings on WhiskeyRaiders.com. Sign up here!

Click here for the full version of this story

Source: whiskeyraiders.com