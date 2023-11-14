Bitcoin (BTC) targeted $37,000 at the Wall Street open on November 14 as the latest United States inflation data fell short of expectations.

BTC/USD 1-hour chart. Source: Trading View

CPI provides a pleasant surprise to Bitcoin, stocks

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows BTC price strength returning as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) shows slowing inflation in October.

The CPI was 0.1% below market forecasts year-on-year and month-on-month. The annual change for the core CPI was 3.2% versus 4.0%.

An official press release from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics confirmed, “The index for all goods increased 3.2 percent for the 12 months ending October, down from a 3.7 percent increase for the 12 months ending September “

“All commodities except the food and energy index rose by 4.0 percent over the past 12 months, which is its smallest 12-month change since the period ending in September 2021.”

US CPI data. Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics

Compared to October, where CPI was just one inflation metric that was higher than market consensus, the situation was markedly different. Stocks immediately reacted hot at the Wall Street open, with the S&P 500 up 1.5% on the day.

“This is the 31st consecutive month that inflation has been above 3%. But, inflation appears to be moving towards decline again,” Financial Commentary Resource The Kobeshi Letter wrote In part of a response.

Kobeissi, traditionally skeptical of Fed policy in the current inflationary environment, nevertheless called the print a good outcome.

Meanwhile, in line with other recent CPI releases, Bitcoin reacted only modestly, hitting an intraday low again before moving towards $37,000 while still being range-bound.

However, analyzing market structure, on-chain monitoring Resource Content Indicator noted that liquidity was thin overall – a key component in aiding volatility.

It added that retail investors are increasing BTC exposure as whales calm down on exchanges.

“It is no coincidence that the 2 smallest order classes are buying,” it commented alongside a print of BTC/USDT order book liquidity on the largest global exchange, Binance.

“The overhead liquidity around the active trading area is so low, whales cannot place large orders without a major decline. “Seeing short order classes on Firecharts CVD bid BTC as support strengthens above $36k.”

BTC/USDT order book data from Binance. Source: Content Indicator/X

Analyst: Accept BTC Price Retracement

Down about 4% from the 18-month high seen at the beginning of the month, BTC price action still impressed market participants, who argued that the decline within the broader uptrend was not only standard but justified.

Related: Bitcoin Institutional Inflows To Surpass $1B In 2023 Amid BTC Supply Shortage

“Bitcoin is already down 4.5% from all-time high; “Bull market corrections are normal and healthy,” said James Van Straten, research and data analyst at crypto insights firm CryptoSlate. told X (formerly Twitter) subscribers that day.

“A decline of up to 20% could be seen through profit taking or liquidation. “This is a common phenomenon and has been seen in previous cycles.”

Van Straten ran an accurate CryptoSlate analysis from November 13, which suggested that a deeper BTC price correction could still be coming, as BTC/USD was up 120% year-to-date.

“It is important to note that market corrections are a normal part of any financial cycle, contributing to the overall health of the market,” he stressed.

In an interview with Cointelegraph, FilbFilb, co-founder of trading suite DecentTrader, similarly predicted that Bitcoin could see a significant decline ahead of the block subsidy halving event in April 2024.

This article does not constitute investment advice or recommendations. Every investing and trading move involves risk, and readers should do their own research when making decisions.

Source: cointelegraph.com