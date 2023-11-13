TL;DR

MicroStrategy, led by Michael Saylor, has seen more than $1 billion in unrealized Bitcoin profits, recovering from a $1 billion loss in 2022 due to the Bitcoin price rally.

Even after facing significant unrealized losses in the June 2022 crypto meltdown, the company purchased Bitcoin on a massive scale.

Saylor predicts a substantial increase in the value of Bitcoin by 2024, fueled by the Bitcoin halving and the potential approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF, which aims to stabilize and attract institutional investors.

MicroStrategy’s founder and executive chairman, Michael Saylor, has guided the company to realize over $1 billion in unrealized profits from its venture into Bitcoin.

Bitcoin’s price surge in recent months has offset the software company’s $1B loss in 2022, with gains of more than 100% year-to-date. Now that BTC has reached the $37,000 level last week – a level not seen since May 2022 – MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin position has turned a staggering profit of $1,127,036,804.48, according to data from Saylortracker.com.

Both triumphs and challenges have marked MicroStrategy’s foray into Bitcoin. The company suffered unrealized losses of more than $1 billion during the crypto market crash in June 2022.

The company did not take a cautious approach – it made bulk purchases several times, amounting to close to $150M, $347M and $147M worth of BTC.

Saylor’s sentence praised by crypto community

When discussing convictions, Michael Saylor and Brad Garlinghouse are known for defending their stance, even when all the odds are against them. Saylor has been a crypto supporter for years, and has even said that there is only one crypto asset, and that is Bitcoin.

Saylor believes that Bitcoin could see 10x growth by 2024. As CryptoPotato reported, the entrepreneur shared his thoughts on what the potential catalysts could be for BTC’s next bull run, starting with the upcoming Bitcoin halving in 2024 – which will reduce mining rewards by 50%. – And the possible approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF.

Addressing the Bitcoin Spot ETF and its hype, Saylor suggested that it could attract institutional investors, stabilizing Bitcoin and the entire crypto industry. He also commented on the need for a shift toward “adult supervision” in the industry, referencing Sam Bankman-Fried’s recent legal troubles and emphasizing the importance of rationalizing away from the crypto token crowd in favor of Bitcoin.

source: cryptopotato.com