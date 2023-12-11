Bitcoin Bears Strike Back: $333 Million Crypto Long Flush

More than $333 million of cryptocurrency futures shorts have been liquidated in the past day after Bitcoin dropped $42,000, data shows.

Cryptocurrency market sees long decline after Bitcoin decline

Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency sector as a whole have gone through some intense volatility as of late and as is usually the case, with this volatility has come some movement on the futures side of the market.

As the CoinGlass data below shows, liquidations in the sector totaled more than $389 million over the past 24 hours.

“Liquidation” here naturally refers to the forced closing that any contract undergoes after a specific degree of loss (the exact value of which may depend on the derivatives platform with which it is open).

Volatility has been to the downside within this period, seeing Bitcoin initially drop to $40,600 and then bounce back to the current $42,000 level, so it is not surprising that longs have borne the brunt of this liquidation pressure.

These bullish investors saw $333 million worth of contracts wiped out in this mass liquidation event, meaning they accounted for over 85% of total market liquidations.

At the beginning of the month, shorts had won as the price of Bitcoin rose sharply, but with this decline, the dynamics have reversed, and bears have emerged victorious.

In terms of individual contributions to this liquidation squeeze by different symbols, BTC’s share was surprisingly the largest, as the table below shows.

Interestingly, Ethereum saw $82 million of liquidations, not far off Bitcoin’s $104 million. Usually, the difference is huge, as BTC sees more interest from traders.

The reason ETH has recorded so many liquidations this time may be a result of the fact that it has seen something of a recent uptrend, during a period when BTC was consolidating sideways. This would have focused speculators’ attention towards the number two cryptocurrency.

Binance and OKEx whales lost in this squeeze, while Bitmex whales showed smart behavior

An analyst shared an interesting fact about this latest futures liquidation event in a CryptoQuant QuickTake post and that is that Bitmex whales have behaved differently on Binance and OKEx.

Around the time Bitcoin broke the $44,000 barrier, Bitmex whales closed out their long positions, which is reflected in the exchange’s open interest data. “Open Interest” here refers to the total amount of currently open positions (both long and short) on the platform.

Unlike these smart whales, the whales on Binance and OKEx held their positions, and so, when this latest Bitcoin decline occurred, they were left vulnerable to liquidation, as the volume in the chart highlights.

