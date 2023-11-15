Bitcoin bearish signal: exchange flows reached $1.2 billion in the last month

On-chain data shows that exchanges have recorded approximately $1.2 billion of Bitcoin deposits in the past month.

Bitcoin exchanges have seen a significant increase in supply in the last month

As analyst Ali points out in a new Post On X, exchanges have seen heavy inflows recently. The relevant indicator here is “Balances on Exchanges”, which tracks the total amount of Bitcoins in the wallets of all centralized exchanges.

When the value of this metric increases, these platforms are now receiving a net amount of deposits. Generally, one of the main reasons investors move their coins from their self-custodial wallet to exchanges is for selling purposes, so large inflows could be a sign that a market selloff may be occurring.

On the other hand, the value of the indicator going down shows that holders are currently withdrawing their coins. Investors typically transfer their BTC to self-custodial wallets to hold them for extended periods. This type of behavior, when sustained, could prove to be bullish for the price in the long term.

Now, here is a chart that shows the trend of Bitcoin balances on exchanges over the past few months:

It seems that the value of the metric has been increasing in recent weeks. Source: @ali_charts on X

As shown in the graph above, Bitcoin balances on exchanges have been increasing over the past month, showing that the net amount of supply is continuously flowing into these platforms.

This latest uptrend in the indicator began as BTC’s recent upward move began, a potential sign that deposits were being made to take advantage of a profitable exit opportunity.

Growth in the metric was slow at first, but after Bitcoin’s latest adventure above $37,000, exchanges have seen a sharp increase in their supply. Due to this increased selling pressure the asset has slowed down in the last few days.

Exchanges have received inflows of approximately 34,000 BTC last month, equivalent to approximately $1.2 billion at the current exchange rate. While this is significant selling pressure in the short term, this amount still doesn’t amount to much in the grand scheme of things, as total balances on exchanges right now scale to just over 2.5 million BTC.

The recent increased selling pressure in the market is also reflected in the number of addresses owned by whales (entities holding at least 1,000 BTC), as a chart shared by the same analyst shows.

It seems that the value of the metric has dropped recently. Source: @ali_charts on X

The number of addresses within this group has recently seen a significant decline, which means that these huge investors are selling their coins and exiting the sector.

btc price

Bitcoin has seen some decline during the last few days as its price is now hovering around the $36,000 level.

BTC has seen a decline recently. Source: BTCUSD on TradingView

Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from tradingview.com, Glassnode.com

