Bitcoin back above $48,000 – is this level a springboard to $52,000?

Bitcoin made a strong comeback this week and found its way back $48,207 – its highest point since the beginning of January. The rally comes after several weeks of sluggish trading due to concerns about institutional outflows and subsequent ETF price declines. But what is the reason for this sudden surge? And can Digital Dragon overcome its next hurdle?

Positive winds fill Bitcoin’s sails

Several factors are driving Bitcoin’s recent rally:

Spot ETF Momentum: The long-awaited launch of a spot Bitcoin ETF in January may finally be delivering on its promise. The potential inflows and positive sentiment around these new investment vehicles are driving interest.

Halving Horizon: The threat of a Bitcoin halving scheduled for May 2024 looms. Historically, this phenomenon, which reduces the rate of new Bitcoin creation, has been associated with price increases, increasing optimism among investors.

Market Synergy: The S&P 500’s recent record high gains appear to be spilling over into the crypto market, creating a wave of positive momentum.

Lunar luck? Bitcoin often experiences gains around the Chinese New Year, and this year is no exception. The “Year of the Dragon”, with its auspicious connotations, adds another layer of bullish sentiment.

ETFs have absorbed selling pressure: Several ETFs have absorbed more than a billion dollars worth of Bitcoin selling pressure in recent weeks, indicating underlying demand despite pre-ETF concerns.

But can Bitcoin slay the resistance dragon?

Although the outlook looks bright, challenges remain:

Resistance at $48,500: Bitcoin faces a key resistance level at $48,500. Breaking this barrier is important for a potential new all-time high.

Post-ETF Selloff: Despite the recent surge, Bitcoin remains below its pre-ETF highs, raising concerns about a potential selloff after the initial enthusiasm subsides.

Volatility reigns: Crypto remains a notoriously volatile asset, and predicting future price movements is fraught with difficulty.

Experts believe: Bitcoin at $52K

Sylvia Jablonski, CEO of Defense ETFs, attributes the price appreciation to “recent inflows into spot ETFs, the potential for halving and general market momentum.” However, she cautions that breaking the resistance level is never guaranteed, and investors should approach any investments with caution.

Meanwhile, Marcus Thielen, founder of 10x Research and head of research at Matrixport, predicted further increases in Bitcoin prices using Elliott Wave theory, a technical study that makes the assumption that prices move in repeating wave patterns. .

The idea states that price trends develop in five stages, with waves 1, 3, and 5 acting as “impulse waves” that signal the primary trend. Retracement occurs between impulsive price movement in waves two and four.

According to Thielen, BTC has begun the final, fifth impulsive phase of its uptrend, aiming to reach $52,000 by mid-March, after completing its Wave 4 retracement and correcting to $38,500.

