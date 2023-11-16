Bitcoin and Ethereum see gains as blockchain claims potential in asset management By Investing.com

New York – The cryptocurrency market is experiencing a remarkable uptrend, with Bitcoin trading above $37,000, up 7.5% this month after a remarkable 28% surge in October. Ethereum is also experiencing upward momentum mirroring the positive trajectory of Bitcoin. This resurgence is attributed to strong applications of blockchain technology, particularly in decentralized finance (DeFi) and play-to-earn (P2E) gaming.

More than 80,000 accounts now hold at least $1 million in Bitcoin, indicating a strong recovery from the 2021 recession. Ethereum has been seen as a potential wealth multiplier due to its decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts, which are set to revolutionize DeFi and P2E games with non-fungible tokens (NFTs), often used as a new form of internet control. Paving the way for the era. It is called “Web3”.

Adding to the dynamics of the crypto landscape is Galaxy Fox (GFOX), which is generating buzz with its innovative approach to residual income through gaming and staking tokens through its Galaxy Fox Stargate. The project’s upcoming NFT collection will include characters from the Galaxy Fox ecosystem, offering 3,000 NFTs for minting and trading. The Galaxy Fox token presale at $0.0066 saw high demand and passed an audit by Crypto Hub, with experts predicting an impressive 1000x price increase by the end of the year.

In the broader financial context, JPMorgan and Apollo have joined forces with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to unleash the transformative potential of blockchain in asset management through asset tokenization. Meanwhile, in the UK, a sharp fall in inflation in October has raised expectations of interest rate cuts in the spring. These expectations, coupled with strong wage growth and a declining unemployment rate, have strengthened the British pound against major currencies.

Despite economic challenges around the world, HSBC Holdings (NYSE: HSBC) PLC has maintained strong earnings in its core market in Hong Kong by taking advantage of its unique market position. This financial flexibility amid global economic fluctuations underlines the diverse strategies that institutions adopt to deal with uncertain markets.

The convergence of blockchain’s growing influence in traditional finance and its growing role in emerging sectors such as gaming and NFTs reflects the widespread acceptance and integration of cryptocurrency technologies into mainstream economic activities. As these technologies continue to evolve, they offer promising opportunities for investment and innovation across a variety of industries.

This article was generated with the support of AI and reviewed by an editor. See our terms and conditions for more details.

