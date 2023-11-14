Bitcoin and Ethereum rise on BlackRock ETF news, market cap rises By Investing.com

© Reuters



The cryptocurrency market has seen a significant surge with the charge and leadership. Bitcoin is up nearly 36% in the past month, surpassing $36,500, while Ethereum is up more than 32%, hitting above $2,050. This bullish momentum is primarily attributed to the anticipated launch of a Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded fund (ETF) by investment giant BlackRock (NYSE:).

The global crypto market cap is now $1.4 trillion, with a strong increase of nearly 31% in total volume compared to the previous day to $62.44 billion. Bitcoin continues its dominance with over 51% market share and a market cap of over $713.67 billion.

Over the past week, Bitcoin gained nearly 5%, and Ethereum outperformed with a gain of nearly 9%, outpacing Bitcoin in weekly gains despite lagging in monthly growth. The market cap of Ethereum is reported to be around $247.3 billion.

WazirX analysts attribute the recent surge in crypto markets to several key factors:

BlackRock’s filing for a Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF has significantly boosted investor sentiment.

BlackRock’s unexpected early announcement further boosted the positive outlook.

Grayscale’s settlement of its lawsuit with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has also played a role in boosting confidence.

Encouraging technical indicators point to a possible renewed rally in the market.

He emphasized that regulatory clarity following the Grayscale vs. SEC lawsuit is needed to sustain this bullishness. Additionally, institutional participation is expected to increase if BlackRock’s ETF is approved. A steady flow of positive news and upbeat market sentiment is important to attract more retail investors.

