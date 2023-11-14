November 14, 2023
Bitcoin and Ethereum rise on BlackRock ETF news, market cap rises By Investing.com


© Reuters

The cryptocurrency market has seen a significant surge with the charge and leadership. Bitcoin is up nearly 36% in the past month, surpassing $36,500, while Ethereum is up more than 32%, hitting above $2,050. This bullish momentum is primarily attributed to the anticipated launch of a Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded fund (ETF) by investment giant BlackRock (NYSE:).

The global crypto market cap is now $1.4 trillion, with a strong increase of nearly 31% in total volume compared to the previous day to $62.44 billion. Bitcoin continues its dominance with over 51% market share and a market cap of over $713.67 billion.

Over the past week, Bitcoin gained nearly 5%, and Ethereum outperformed with a gain of nearly 9%, outpacing Bitcoin in weekly gains despite lagging in monthly growth. The market cap of Ethereum is reported to be around $247.3 billion.

WazirX analysts attribute the recent surge in crypto markets to several key factors:

  • BlackRock’s filing for a Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF has significantly boosted investor sentiment.
  • BlackRock’s unexpected early announcement further boosted the positive outlook.
  • Grayscale’s settlement of its lawsuit with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has also played a role in boosting confidence.
  • Encouraging technical indicators point to a possible renewed rally in the market.

He emphasized that regulatory clarity following the Grayscale vs. SEC lawsuit is needed to sustain this bullishness. Additionally, institutional participation is expected to increase if BlackRock’s ETF is approved. A steady flow of positive news and upbeat market sentiment is important to attract more retail investors.

This article was generated with the support of AI and reviewed by an editor. See our terms and conditions for more details.

Source: www.investing.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Beware of sophisticated iPhone scams: UK buyers order iPhone 15 Pro Max from Apple only to receive Android clone - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Beware of sophisticated iPhone scams: UK buyers order iPhone 15 Pro Max from Apple only to receive Android clone – Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

November 14, 2023

Frednell Fenellas: A visionary entrepreneur paving the way in logistics – Venues Today

November 14, 2023

You may have missed

Beware of sophisticated iPhone scams: UK buyers order iPhone 15 Pro Max from Apple only to receive Android clone - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Beware of sophisticated iPhone scams: UK buyers order iPhone 15 Pro Max from Apple only to receive Android clone – Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

November 14, 2023

Frednell Fenellas: A visionary entrepreneur paving the way in logistics – Venues Today

November 14, 2023
Label Free Detection Market – Global Forecast to 2028 –

United States Coin-Operated Commercial Laundry Market Size

November 14, 2023
Solana (SOL) hits a major milestone as interest increases

Solana (SOL) hits a major milestone as interest increases

November 14, 2023
XRP Ledger Set for Major Makeover with New Ripple v2.0

XRP Ledger Set for Major Makeover with New Ripple v2.0

November 14, 2023
Kanara Entrepreneurs launches ‘Elevate by KE’ incubation program to promote startups. Startup Story

Kanara Entrepreneurs launches ‘Elevate by KE’ incubation program to promote startups. Startup Story

November 14, 2023