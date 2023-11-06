Bitcoin and Ethereum rally not over: Crypto capital inflows reach one-year high

Many had speculated that the crypto market rally was about to subside after spot Bitcoin ETF rumors subsided. However, this has not happened, and a recent revelation from a leading crypto analyst suggests that the upward trend in Bitcoin and Ethereum, the two largest cryptocurrencies by market cap, may continue.

New liquidity coming to market could boost Bitcoin, Ethereum

In a post shared on his According to him, this influx of capital into crypto could potentially mean that investors are becoming heavily bullish on these assets.

Meanwhile, there is further evidence that the market, especially Bitcoin, could see an influx of new money in the coming days, as Martínez noted in a later post that more than 700,000 new BTC addresses were created on November 4. They went. The analyst believes this is an important milestone to happen as Bitcoin’s network growth is one of the best price predictors.

It is uncertain what may be behind these flows and the revived interest in the crypto market. However, some believe it may be institutional investors who are taking positions ahead of potential approval of pending spot Bitcoin ETF applications by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Others believe that the Bitcoin halving could by extension contribute to a resurgence in the price of Bitcoin and the crypto market. Historically, Bitcoin has seen significant gains in the period before a halving event. The next milestone is expected to occur in April 2024.

Whatever the reason, there is no doubt that the influx of new money into the ecosystem is a positive development. A particular crypto analyst once noted that many altcoins were sluggish due to lack of liquidity in the market and they may surge if there is renewed interest in the market.

Institutional interest from abroad

According to a report by Bloomberg, Hong Kong’s financial regulator, the Securities and Financial Commission (SFC), is considering allowing the launch of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that allow investors to directly invest in cryptocurrencies (spot trading). Allows.

This development comes amid the reluctance of the US SEC to approve pending spot Bitcoin ETF applications, which would allow US investors to directly invest in the leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin.

This highlights the glaring difference between the treatment the crypto industry receives abroad and in the United States. However, the positive approach adopted by regulators abroad is commendable as the crypto industry is witnessing interest from such regions.

BTC bulls try to reclaim $35,000 Source: BTCUSD on tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com