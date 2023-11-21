Bitcoin and Ethereum prices near yearly highs due to ETF – Cryptosaurus

Summary

This Monday, Bitcoin rapidly approached $38,000, a price it has not reached since April last year.

At the time of writing, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was trading at $37,710, according to CoinGecko.

Currently it has increased by 2% in the last 24 hours and its price has increased by almost 25% in the last 30 days.

Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset, is up nearly 3% over the past day and is trading at $2,037. The asset topped $2,000 last week for the first time since July.

There have only been two times this year when ETH has been higher. The most recent was last week, when Wall Street giant BlackRock applied to list an Ethereum ETF on the Nasdaq. The first time was in April, just days after the network implemented its Shanghai/Shepela upgrade and allowed withdrawals of staked ETH.

The same thing continues with Bitcoin: any positive news related to the long list of Bitcoin ETF applications on the desk of the Securities and Exchange Commission causes the coin’s price to rise.

The SEC last week opened an eight-day window to approve Bitcoin ETFs, but the regulator has delayed approving or rejecting applications.

The rest of the cryptocurrency market remained mixed on Monday. Major altcoins like Solana, Dogecoin and Avalanche had lower price rises and falls.

But other smaller, yet well-known coins and tokens, like PancakeSwap and AppCoin, saw impressive gains.

PancakeSwap (CAKE), the native token of the decentralized exchange, was trading at $2.67 at the time of this article’s publication, up 8% on the day.

ApeCoin (APE) is also up by almost 8% in 24 hours and is exchanging at $1.48. This is good news for APE holders, who have seen the token reach new lows in recent months. In September it was trading at $1.16.

A month ago, an AppCoin community accelerator was launched from NFT creator platform Animoca Brands Forge.

Edited by Stacey Elliott.

Source: decrypt.co

Source: cryptosaurus.tech