Bitcoin and Ethereum networks see fees rise as crypto usage increases

The Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) networks have experienced a dramatic increase in transaction fees amid the growing use of crypto.

According to data from BitInfoCharts, the average BTC transaction fee is currently around $10, a more than 500% increase from less than $2 earlier this month.

Notably, the average BTC fee reached $18 on October 16 and 18, which coincided with a surge in the leading cryptocurrency and an increase in trading volumes.

Similarly, according to EtherScan data, Ethereum gas fees have exceeded 100 GWh.

As of now, it costs a user more than $60 to make a swap on the Ethereum network, about $110 to sell an NFT, and more than $20 to bridge assets.

Additionally, Cryptofees data shows that Bitcoin’s daily fees from November 16 to November 18 averaged $10.65 million, higher than Ethereum’s average fees of $6.9 million for the same period.

Ordinals are the reason for rising Bitcoin fees

Some market analysts have attributed the recent increase in BTC transaction fees to the revival of ordinal inflows.

Similar to NFTs but based on BTC’s smallest denomination, the Satoshi, these digital assets gained traction earlier this year, indicating Bitcoin’s venture into the NFT sphere.

While interest waned as the market grew, there was a resurgence as these assets expanded into other blockchain networks like Polygon and Litecoin.

BREAKING: Ordinals inscriptions accounted for 57% of Bitcoin transactions in the last 24 hours, pushing the fee to a 5-month high of 205 SAT/VB. Ordinals is the #1 use case on Bitcoin right now. pic.twitter.com/lVvNZIG2uV – Leonidas (@LeonidasNFT) 9 November 2023

In May, the growing popularity of Ordinals caused network congestion, leading to more than 500,000 unconfirmed transactions and causing average transaction fees to skyrocket.

Following the incident, some Bitcoin developers even suggested releasing an upgrade to eliminate Ordinals.

In the Bitcoin Developer Forum, Bitcoin Core developer Ali Sherif suggested introducing a runtime option to remove all non-standard taproot transactions, including ordinals and BRC-20 tokens.

Bitcoin adoption is increasing

The recent surge in BTC transaction fees comes amid growing acceptance of the leading cryptocurrency.

according to a report From IntoTheBlock, Bitcoin adoption has reached 67.62%, a new yearly high.

This increase indicates an increase in newly created active addresses, indicating an influx of new market participants.

Additionally, the volume of BTC held by long-term investors reached an all-time high, with more than 1 million addresses owning more than 1 unit of Bitcoin.

Blockchain analytics firm Santiment also supported these findings, noting an increase in small wallets holding less than 1 BTC.

“Bitcoin wallet volumes have fluctuated during this major market-wide surge. Tons of new small wallets with less than 1 BTC have flooded the network. Meanwhile, the 1-100 levels have flattened out, and the 100+ levels may be in the midst of some profit taking.

