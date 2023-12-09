Bitcoin and Ethereum Fees Increase by Over 50%: Will BTC Hit $69k?

If transaction fees go up then crypto on-chain activity increases. According to IntoTheBlock data As of December 8, Bitcoin transaction fees have increased by more than 60%, while “gas” in Ethereum has climbed nearly 50% in the past week.

Bitcoin and Ethereum transaction fees rise by double digits

This surge in activity can be attributed to several factors, primarily increasing user interest and the ongoing crypto bull market. For example, at the time of writing Bitcoin and Ethereum prices are trading at 2023 highs above $43,500 and $2,300.

Nevertheless, the crypto community expects these coins to post gains in the coming weeks and months, partly due to expected institutional capital, which is estimated to flow into the billions into their sector.

According to IntoTheBlock data, the cumulative fees collected in Bitcoin this week is $43.8 million, an increase of 61%. On the other hand, $83.3 million in fees have been earned from Ethereum.

Looking at historical transaction fee trends, transactions on Ethereum are more expensive than Bitcoin, despite relatively higher transaction processing speeds (TPS). This could be due to Ethereum’s role in decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible token (NFT) mining, and more. Bitcoin is a transaction layer and does not inherently support smart contracts.

Generally, rising on-chain transaction fees are positive for the price and indicate that their respective ecosystems are thriving with increasing acceptance. With transaction fees rising in the two major blockchain ecosystems, more people want to interact with the project. Subsequently, this could support prices as BTC or ETH is used to pay transaction fees.

Will BTC cross the all-time high of $70,000 in 2021?

As BTC is currently trading above $43,500 and ETH recently broke above $2,300, the possibility of these coins retesting and surpassing their all-time highs of $70,000 and $4,800 respectively cannot be ruled out Is. One of the key drivers of the surge in on-chain activity is the ongoing bull market.

With crypto on the rise, more people are looking to establish themselves, hoping to profit from the price rise. This wave of fear of missing out (FOMO) has led to higher fees and prices.

Demand for liquid and SEC-recognized digital assets is likely to increase after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) goes ahead and authorizes the first Bitcoin ETF. This derivative product will allow institutions to confidently invest in Bitcoin through a regulated solution.

As the likelihood of the SEC approving this product increased beginning in Q4 2023, the prices of BTC and ETH began to rise together. Still, how prices will react once the spot Bitcoin ETF is approved remains to be seen. Once the SEC gives the green light to the Spot Bitcoin ETF, the crypto market will begin to look at Ethereum and whether the agency will approve a similar solution.

