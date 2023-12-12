Bitcoin and Ethereum fall 7% as crypto market cools

Bitcoin fell below $41,000 and Ethereum below $2,200 on Monday as crypto markets took a dive after the better part of two months.

Bitcoin is currently trading at $40,758, down 7% over the past day. This comes as the market already saw the liquidation of $330 million in crypto futures contracts on Monday morning as BTC fell below $43,000. According to Coinglass, total liquidations have now reached $516 million.

Still, 1 day decline is relative. This is still 5% higher than the beginning of the month, when BTC was changing hands at $38,688. The same can be said for Ethereum, which is down 7% since yesterday and is currently trading at $2,185. According to CoinGecko, this is 7% higher than the beginning of the month.

The global crypto market capitalization, which has hovered around $1 trillion for most of the year, now sits at $1.6 trillion – down 6% from yesterday.

Elsewhere in the market, alts were falling. ORDI (ORDI), which saw explosive growth last week and made an all-time high of $68.37, has fallen 14% over the past day. The token, easily the most popular BRC-20 token built on Bitcoin’s Ordinals protocol, is now trading at $45.11.

Pepecoin (PEPE), which jumped 26% last week amid a surge in meme coin activity, has also cooled off. At the time of writing, it has fallen 13% in the last day and is trading at $0.00000138.

Even though some of the largest digital assets by market cap have taken a hit, there has been good news for some alts.

A new report from digital asset manager CoinShares shows that institutional investors have been particularly keen on Solana (SOL) and Avalanche (AVX). Exchange-traded products created to track the two coins saw deposits of $5 million last week. And while most of the gaming token category turned red on Monday, Immutable (IMX) saw a 10% gain.

Meanwhile, Binance USD (BUSD) – a dollar-pegged stablecoin – briefly lost its peg on Monday. At the time of writing, BUSD had fallen to $0.97, according to CoinGecko. Even though it is a dormant stablecoin, there are approximately 1.4 billion tokens in circulation.

One possible reason for the price turmoil: According to a Binance blog post, most BUSD margin trading and futures contracts automatically closed today.

BUSD has been on a steady decline since the SEC sent a Wells notice to New York-based firm Paxos, which handled the minting and redemption of BUSD on behalf of crypto exchange Binance. Subsequently, Paxos and Binance said that users can continue to redeem their tokens until February 2024.

The exchange said that BUSD tokens that have not been redeemed before Binance stops support will be automatically converted to FDUSD, a stablecoin issued by FD121 Ltd.

Edited by Andrew Hayward

Source: decrypt.co