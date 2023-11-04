Bitcoin and Ethereum: Expect a repeat of the massive rally of 2019, says crypto pundit

Chris Berniske, partner at venture capital firm Placeholder Capital and prominent figure in the crypto community, gave an example where assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum could repeat what happened in mid-2019.

New highs before the “final wipeout”

In a post shared on his If this happens, the crypto founder believes the broader crypto market could follow suit.

As for how these crypto tokens could move further, he said that they could rise so much that people would believe that they could soon reach new all-time highs, but that may not be the case as these investors will soon “ Can endure the “final annihilation”. These tokens have been continuously falling to higher lows (likely in the first quarter of next year).

To further his point, Berniske suggested that the current price action of Bitcoin and Ethereum bears similarities to the period between December 2019 and January 2019, before the “painful decline to the March 2020 lows.” According to him, although it was the COVID era, “everything is the same about the actors on stage.”

Berniske seemed to be confident in his claim. In a later post, he warned investors that the rollercoaster “could reach extremes” in relation to what he said earlier and urged them to fasten their seat belts.

The price of ETH is $1,844. Source: ETHUSD on tradingview.com

Market Cycles and Macro Factors Affecting Bitcoin and Ethereum

Many did not react well to Berniske’s projections, noting that it could mean the crypto market and everyone in it could be in more pain, even if there is a big rally (as the crypto founder predicts). It is likely to happen before that.

However, one particular The possible macro scenario occurs in line. Berniske responded to the post because he agreed that these were the points he was trying to focus on.

One of these macro scenarios that was mentioned could be rising inflation and how the Federal Reserve and other authorities globally are raising interest rates to fight the economic slowdown. Bloomberg analyst Mike McGlone once mentioned how Bitcoin could fall to $10,000, with inflation being one of the factors that could cause the decline.

Another crypto analyst, Nicholas Merton, also said that Bitcoin could fall further if the Fed does not take adequate steps to stop rising inflation.

