Bitcoin and Ether rise on ETF optimism, raising hopes of ‘crypto spring’

Bitcoin BTCUSD got another surge this week, as Thursday marked the beginning of an eight-day window for the Securities and Exchange Commission to “issue an approval order in principle” for pending spot Bitcoin ETF applications.

Ether ETHUSD also rose as BlackRock appears to have taken the first steps toward an Ether ETF, with the Delaware Division of Corporations website showing that an iShares Ethereum Trust was registered on Thursday.

I met with some industry participants to find out what this means.

Crypto industry participants expect a spot Bitcoin ETF to be approved soon, and potentially an Ether ETF to follow.

Diogo Monica, co-founder and president of Anchorage Digital, said that once given the green light, the Ether ETF could further increase institutional adoption of digital assets.

“The Spot Ethereum ETF will have the same impact as its Bitcoin counterpart, providing a regulated and accessible wrapper for institutions and consumers to participate in the ETH ecosystem,” Monica said in email comments.

“But Ethereum adds an additional layer of intrigue in the form of proof of stake, meaning the underlying ETH can also be staked for additional rewards,” he said. “If approved, the Spot Ethereum ETF will drive institutional demand for safe, secure, and regulated stake.”

Meanwhile, as Bitcoin and Ether prices rose, some smaller coins also saw their prices rise, pointing to a potential crypto spring, according to Hashnote founder and CEO Leo Mizuhara.

“I think one of the common patterns we see in these markets is that a lot of times the rally will start with the blue chip tokens of Bitcoin and Ether, and then we’ll see a rally in a lot of the alt coins after that,” he said. Said. Mizuhara.

According to CoinDesk data, XRP XRPUSD is up 8% over the past seven days, and Solana SOLUSD is up nearly 11% over the same period.

According to analysts at Glassnode, Bitcoin supply is currently lower than historical levels, which is a bullish sign for the cryptocurrency.

Analysts said that several supply metrics were reaching multiyear and even record highs in relation to “coin inactivity.”

For example, analysts said the percentage of Bitcoin supply held for more than a year is hovering at its record high.

Meanwhile, about 70% of Bitcoin’s supply has remained untouched in three months, according to a note from analysts at Reflexivity Research.

Bitcoin is up more than 120% so far this year, but it is still down more than 45% from its peak in November 2021, according to CoinDesk data.

While higher Bitcoin prices typically encourage sales of the coin, “at the moment it does not appear that current price levels are sufficiently attractive for the majority of Bitcoin’s holder base,” the analysts said.

Bitcoin is up 4.6% over the past seven days and was trading around $36,495 on Thursday, according to CoinDesk data. Ether rose 7.5% to nearly $2,058 during the same period.

