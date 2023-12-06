Bitcoin and Ether reach 2023 highs as crypto bull surges

Get all the essential market news and expert opinions in one place with our daily newsletter. Get a comprehensive recap of the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here!

(Kitco News) – The cryptocurrency market was out of the running on Tuesday with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) both hitting new 2023 highs, despite an 18.3% decline in 24-hour trading volume for several altcoins. Prices registered a double-digit increase. Up to $78.13 billion.

Stocks traded mixed with a negative trend after the latest jobs data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed a lack of demand in the labor market and job openings fell to 8.73 million last month, down from 9.35 million in September and a There were less than 10.47 million the year before.

At the closing bell, the S&P and the Dow ended down 0.06% and 0.22%, respectively, while the Nasdaq gained 0.31%. The yield on US 10-year Treasuries fell 2.73% to 4.171%, and the DXY climbed 0.4% to 103.98.

Data provided by Trading View shows that the price of Bitcoin has risen for the fifth consecutive day, hitting a high of $44,240 on Coinbase in the afternoon, boosted by the news that BlackRock has raised capital for its anticipated spot BTC ETF. Started installing. At the time of writing, BTC is trading at $44,100, up 5.2% on the 24-hour chart.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Prior to the afternoon rally, price action had turned lower, resulting in a rise in “December Bitcoin Futures Prices” [trading] Jim Wyckoff, senior technical analyst at Kitco, said Tuesday was a bit weak in early U.S. trading as the market rallied after contracting on Monday and hitting a 20-month high.

Bitcoin futures 1-day chart. Source: Kitco

“The uptrend in price remains strong on the daily bar chart and BTC bulls have a solid overall near-term technical advantage,” Wyckoff said. “Further price increases are likely in the near term.”

“This recent surge in Bitcoin to 44k today is on the back of the BLS jobs data report, supporting the ongoing story of a cooling labor market,” Todd Groth, head of index research at CoinDesk Indices, said in a note. Kitco Crypto.

“Growing evidence of a cooling economy has helped push US yields lower over the past month (US 10-year yields have fallen 40 bps per month) and growing institutional interest and flows into crypto asset products,” Groth said. “At the same time, macroeconomic fundamental support for Bitcoin has strengthened.” Said. “This institutional demand, as evidenced by the queue of established financial institutions awaiting new product approval in this ongoing US Bitcoin spot ETF saga, is part of the ‘coming of age’ transition for the digital asset market, which has been We want to continue well. In 2024.”

Greg Magadini, director of derivatives at Amberdata, said the current movement in Bitcoin is “typical of the bull market we saw in Q4 2020.”

“Such explosive actions have taken place at BTC rallies before,” he said. “If we compare 2020 versus 2023 we can clearly see this type of action.”

BTC performance in 2020 (green) vs. 2023 (orange). Source: Emberdata

“Fundamentally speaking, lower interest rates help BTC increase in value because the opportunity cost of holding BTC (a non-interest-bearing asset) is reduced,” Magadini said. “We also have the BRICS trying to find an alternative to the US fiat system, which is potentially bearish for the USD. But overall, most of the enthusiasm for BTC comes from enthusiasm for spot Bitcoin ETFs.”

As for the current rally, MN Trading founder Michael van de Poppe said there is a good chance that BTC bulls can take a breather at this point, leading to a round of consolidation before an eventual push towards $48,000 – $50,000. It is possible

Our new range has been established. The move is probably going to end soon, consolidate a bit and make a final push towards the $48-50K pre-ETF. That period of sideways action followed with a floor price of $36-38K. #Altcoins To go ballistic. pic.twitter.com/6kJOoe0v6D – Michael van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) 5 December 2023

and market analyst Dr. Profit Said He is “expecting” [the] The first big 20-30% improvement in [the] Area of ​​47-48k.”

Double digit growth in Altcoin market

Most of the top 200 altcoins followed Bitcoin’s lead on Tuesday, while only seven tokens recorded losses of more than 3%.

Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360

AURORA (AURORA) traded at $0.482, up 51.65%, followed by a 32.82% gain for Memecoin (MEME), and a 28.55% gain for ORDI (ORDI). FTX Token (FTT) was the biggest decliner with a 7.2% decline, while Alexer (AXL) fell 7%, and SuperVerse (SUPER) fell 5.2%.

The total cryptocurrency market cap is now $1.59 trillion, and Bitcoin’s dominance rate is 53.9%.

