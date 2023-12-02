Maintaining its elevated position – the highest level it has reached in the last 18 months – Bitcoin is once again on the verge of a potential price surge.

The market valued Bitcoin (BTC) at over $38,600 on Friday morning, with a remarkable 10% gain over the past month and more than doubling of its value compared to the same period last year.

Alpha Coin’s supporters attribute its strong success so far to enthusiasm for spot bitcoin ETFs, such as the one offered by BlackRock, which could be approved at any time.

During the European morning hours on Friday, Bitcoin reached the coveted $40,000 mark, touching $38,810 for the first time since May 2022. Expectations of rising institutional demand have supported the rise, a continuation of a solid multi-month run.

Data from cryptocurrency market tracker Coingeco shows the coin is up nearly 2% on the day, and maintains a 3% gain over the past seven days.

Expert Predictions for Bitcoin: What They Say

As product approval approaches, experts are paying increasing attention to ETFs. An important piece of information comes directly from Bloomberg analyst James Seifert, who estimates that the approval date will fall between January 5 and January 10, 2024.

This estimate follows an intentionally extended deadline, indicating a concerted effort by the SEC to accept multiple ETF applications at the same time.

window is ok for potential location #bitcoin It looks like ETF approval will take place between January 5 and January 10, 2024. i talked to him @thomasg_grizzle , @ScottW_Grizzle This morning and completed this call. pic.twitter.com/y9JYdEpjNH – James Seyffert (@JSeyff) 30 November 2023

Seifert’s analysis focuses on the timelines for Hashdex and Franklin Templeton, suggesting that the deadline for greenlighting all 12 spot Bitcoin ETF applications could coincide between January 5 and 10.

Sven Henrik, founder and chief market strategist at NorthmainTrader, made his predictions for the present and future of the Bitcoin market. They examined short-term forecasts, structural soundness of the market, and compared it with past market patterns.

BTCUSD is currently trading at $38,806 Daily Chart: Tradingview.com

Heinrich predicted a possible swing between $41,000 and $43,000, especially as the year comes to an end. However, he stressed the need for caution due to the association of cryptocurrencies with more general market trends, particularly in the tech industry.

Well-known businessman and cryptocurrency advocate Mike Novogratz expressed incredible optimism about the trajectory of Bitcoin and attributed his positive outlook to the highly anticipated approval of the Spot Bitcoin ETF.

Is $41K the next milestone for Bitcoin?

Novogratz believes that Bitcoin’s value will skyrocket if large financial institutions like BlackRock and Fidelity start using it, sending its price to an all-time high.

The Bitcoin community is becoming increasingly optimistic that the price of the cryptocurrency could rise to $41,000 in the next few days as it approaches the $40,000 threshold. Due to market volatility, traders are constantly looking for the next move.

It is unclear whether Bitcoin will face resistance or continue on its current upward trend. By constantly observing price charts and market indicators, investors prepare themselves for market developments as well as their dynamics.

