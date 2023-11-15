Bishop TD Jakes helps launch online hub to assist faith leaders with mental health tools

(RNS) — Bishop TD Jakes has teamed up with mental health and faith experts to launch a new curriculum to help pastors and lay leaders move beyond “I’m too lucky to be stressed.”

Such expressions can mask the stress and more serious mental health problems facing some people of faith, including congregational leaders, said the senior pastor of The Potter House in Dallas and president of the TD Jakes Foundation.

“We have these buzzwords that don’t really allow help to come,” Jake said as he kicked off a 90-minute online forum on Tuesday (Nov. 14). “But tonight, we’re taking off the mask.”

The Forum introduced the “Faith and Mental Health Hub”, a free online course consisting of more than a dozen videos aimed at defining mental health, reducing stigma, and encouraging self-care activities. It includes sections focused specifically on Black and Latino leaders, as research has shown that African American and Hispanic adults with mental illness reported higher rates of mental illness than their white counterparts (39.4% and 36.1%, respectively, compared to 52.4%). Very less likely to use health services. %, according to data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration).

The courses, some of which are offered in Spanish as well as English, also include a “Compassion and Context” section, which provides guidance to the pastor on how to personally handle some routine forms of assistance, such as premarital counseling. Helps to recommend someone with professional expertise. In a serious mental health condition.

The “Mental Health e-Learning Hub” is funded by the Ad Council and the University of Utah’s Huntsman Mental Health Institute as part of a multiyear mental health initiative that includes the “Love, Your Mind” campaign that launched in October. It is supported by the Jakes Foundation, leaders of several historically black denominations, and other faith networks, including the National Latino Evangelical Coalition and the National African American Clergy Network.

Overall, the 2023 Ipsos study found that more than half of Americans – 58% – said they feel stressed to such an extent that it impacts their daily lives. A similar but slightly lower percentage – 53% – said they felt so stressed that they couldn’t cope or cope with things.

“There are a lot of leaders in our religious communities who are trying to be a resource for everyone,” said Joshua DuBois, founding partner and CEO of Values ​​Partnership, which helped organize the video-based curriculum. “But too often, their own mental health is overlooked.”

In an interview, he said that his organization and the Advertising Council held listening sessions that helped him develop the curriculum. He felt that even though faith leaders sought to provide needed mental health support to some congregations, people in key positions – pastors, lead conductors, choir directors, youth pastors – “were often the ones receiving those resources.” were the last people they needed for mental health.” Some recalled the rising number of deaths among congregants during the pandemic; others talked about personal issues such as divorce.

Speakers at the forum said it is important for faith leaders to have confidants, friends and sometimes professional counselors with whom they can talk.

“The worst kind of loneliness is being surrounded by people you can’t talk to,” Jake said during the forum.

The Rev. Dante Quick, senior pastor of First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens in Somerset, New Jersey, said: “We need to begin to think of ourselves not only as men and women of God, but as creatures in need of each other’s help. I will also have to think. So, for me, God helps me through a good doctor.”

Although the focus of the forum and course is on steps pastors and lay leaders can take toward better mental health, psychology professor Regina Miranda said congregations can, in turn, assist their pastors in taking on some pastoral responsibilities. .

“What can churches do to lighten that burden and spread it more evenly?” asked Miranda, who teaches at Hunter College in New York City. “Mental health is something that can be supported through the things that we do, but also what our community does to support us.”

The new online course follows earlier initiatives that are fee-based or that focus on how congregations or faith leaders can address mental illness, rather than how faith leaders manage their own mental health. Can.

American Psychological Association President Thema Bryant, who is also an ordained African Methodist Episcopal minister, told Religion News Service that the hub will provide accessible and “culturally and spiritually sensitive” information at a time when it is greatly needed. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, a division of the National Institute of Mental Health, it is estimated that more than 1 in 5 adults in the United States suffers from a mental illness.

“This web-based hub will be a valuable tool for spiritual leaders of all types, helping them become more effective counselors for the communities they serve and supporting their mental health,” he said via email. Will give information to do.” “As our nation grapples with a mental health crisis, spiritual leaders are increasingly being called upon to help many of us deal with anxiety, depression, and the myriad stressors that become part of our everyday lives.”

Source: religionnews.com