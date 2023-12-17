Birmingham's Workplay have announced 3 concerts for their comeback in 2024

Following substantial renovations to the Southside entertainment complex, Workplay has announced three concerts ahead of its reopening in Birmingham next year.

Workplay, 500 23rd St. South, will present American singer-songwriter John Paul White on Feb. 10 with opening act Elizabeth Moen. Tickets for the 7pm show are on sale now through C Tickets, priced at $22 for general admission, plus a $6.24 service fee.

“We’re opening with an Alabama legend,” WorkPlay organizers said on the venue’s Facebook page. White is set to perform in the venue’s theatre, which can hold about 450 people.

White, a Florence native, initially made his rise to fame as part of the Grammy-winning duo, The Civil Wars. He is now a solo artist with three studio albums to his name, as well as co-owner of Single Lock Records in the Shoals. White, 51, has performed several times in Birmingham over the past few years, most recently playing a concert with the Alabama Symphony Orchestra at the Ellis Stephens Center on April 6.

On November 29, White hosted a “Home for the Holidays” concert at the Norton Auditorium in Florence, featuring artists ranging from Maggie Rose to Ty Herndon and the Secret Sisters.

John Paul White performs “Home for the Holidays” concert at the University of North Alabama’s Norton Auditorium in Florence on November 29, 2023. (Courtesy of Andrea Dorais)

Workplay also has two hardcore rock shows on the agenda:

Reclaim the Empire with Holly+Gold, Stay Lost, Meadows Band and Commodity; Tickets for the Feb. 16 7 p.m. show through CTickets are $12 general admission, plus a $5.36 service fee. Reclaim the Empire, a band from Birmingham, consists of vocalist Andrew Neil, drummer Lee Turner, bassist Caleb Hatcher and guitarists Hayden Boyett and Josh Williams.

With Marauder, Legion, Forced Neglect, Cold Hard Steel and Lethal Method; Tickets for the show Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m. are $18 for general admission and $5.83 for a service fee through C-Tickets. Marauder, a metalcore band from New York City, was formed in the 1990s and is led by vocalist Jorge Rosado.

Both of these shows are scheduled for WorkPlay Canteen, which is apparently a new venue in the 30,000 square foot complex.

Five business partners – Johnny Grimes, Shane Hopson, Ben Jackson, Colby Mouchet and Josh Williams – purchased WorkPlay from previous owners Tom Williams Jr. and his wife Courtney Allison Williams for $3.6 million. The new team closed the deal on October 25 and began work on the property almost immediately.

Reading: Birmingham’s Workplay set for revival, after $3.6 million sale to new owners

Almost everything under the WorkPlay roof, from the floors to the ceiling, is being redesigned, Grimes said. This includes carpeting, lighting, seating, recording equipment, film gear, PA systems for the soundstage, and more. The bathrooms will undergo major renovations and more may be added to the layout, he said. The workplace courtyard will also get shine.

Grimes told AL.com that the WorkPlay name will remain the same, and its key elements will remain intact: a bar, a 450-capacity theater, a movie soundstage, a recording studio, office space and a patio. However, the primary bar will triple in size and get a new name: the harmonic on the workplane. The bar’s design will be updated — the Death & Company bar in Denver is a major inspiration for it, Grimes said — and a second bar for events will be added to the soundstage. (It doubles as a concert venue that can seat more than 800 people.)

Grimes is a managing partner in Birmingham’s Sloss Furnaces’ annual hardcore music festival, Furnace Fest. He is also the owner of Wheelhouse Salon and is involved in other business ventures. When WorkPlay is ready to launch again, the partners will have “more than $4 million” in the deal, Grimes said.

WorkPlay was founded more than two decades ago by the Hunter brothers – Alan, Hugh, Randy and Blake – who brainstormed the overall concept and opened the venue in 2001 in a former warehouse at the corner of 23rd Street and Fifth Avenue South .

WorkPlay began in 2001 and soon became a mainstay of Birmingham’s entertainment scene. The building at 500 23rd St. South houses a theater, a bar, a soundstage, a recording studio, and more. After purchasing the property for $3.6 million in October 2023, the new owners are planning the next chapter for Workplay. (AL.com file photo/Hal Yeager)

Workplay soon became a bustling hub of activity, but in 2008 the venue began to slow down and the venue began to feel its financial crunch. Alan Hunter told AL.com that the building was in danger of being foreclosed on, and he and his brothers began looking for a buyer for Workplay.

Tom Williams Jr. and his brother Clark Williams – son of the late Tom Williams and former vice president of one of Birmingham’s largest auto dealerships – came to WorkPlay’s rescue, purchasing the complex in 2011 and vowing to transform it. Clark remained a partner and Tom Williams Jr. and his wife were at the helm of Workplay, handling the day-to-day business.

Under Williams’ reign, Workplay began to flourish again, with a concert calendar that included acts such as Jack White, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Moon Taxi, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Shakey Graves, Against Me!, Hooray For . Riff raff and much more. Special events were revived and other aspects of WorkPlay followed suit.

Workplay’s agenda has been relatively quiet in recent years, especially after the coronavirus pandemic brought the concert industry to a near halt in 2020. If WorkPlay has seemed sleepy lately, Grimes and her colleagues aim to change all that.

“There’s a lot on the line,” Grimes told AL.com. “There are no big, deep pockets here. This is a group of passionate people who care about the arts and music scene in Birmingham. …The team here is extremely capable, and is ready to come together and contribute to the success of this business.”

