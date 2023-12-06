Birmingham named federal tech hub, could attract $75 million investment

dcwins.com

After a competitive process that included nearly 200 other metro areas, Birmingham’s metro area is one of 31 across the country to receive the federal Tech Hub designation. This puts the region in line for investments of up to $75 million, which will boost innovation and create jobs. Birmingham’s application focuses on the development of artificial intelligence and biotechnology and personalized medicine.

The consortium of Birmingham partners is now progressing to the second round of selection. Five to 10 hubs will ultimately be selected by the US Economic Development Administration to receive significant investments aimed at fostering innovation and creating jobs.

“It is a huge honor to reach this level,” said Josh Carpenter, CEO of Southern Research, who led the effort on the Tech Hub application. “This is recognition of the great work already being done in Birmingham and the strength of our public-private partners who are working together to expand our biotech footprint and maximize our economic impact for the entire state.”

In total, 23 national, state and local entities were part of the Birmingham Tech Hub application, including the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Tuskegee University, Miles College, Lawson State Community College, the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama, the Regional Planning Commission of Greater Alabama, and the University of Alabama. Birmingham and AIDT.

Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin said the Tech Hub designation is another example of how the city is leveraging its strengths to attract new investment, drive economic growth and expand opportunity for all.

“This designation is a recognition of what Birmingham has become and what it has the chance to become in the years and decades to come,” Woodfin said. “We live in a great city, and we are fortunate to have great leaders who have the foresight to see opportunities and the determination to make the most of them.”

EDA’s Regional Technology and Innovation Hub program is designed to strengthen regional innovation, catalyze job creation, and help cities build the capacity to create, commercialize, and deploy new technologies. The program was part of the Chips and Science Act of 2022, which authorized $10 billion over five years.

“UAB is the state’s largest employer, one of the nation’s largest hospitals and an international driver of cutting-edge biomedical research,” said Ray Watts, MD, president of UAB and chairman of the board of directors of Southern Research. “We are proud of this opportunity to position Birmingham as an emerging biotech hub.”

The regions were selected based on their current assets as well as their potential to become globally competitive innovation hubs over the course of a decade. EDA leadership expects the successful hub to lead to increased business creation, expansion and investment.

Birmingham’s application focuses on the technology areas of artificial intelligence and biotechnology, arguing that the region’s higher education institutions and historically black colleges and universities, research institutions, and public and private stakeholders are poised for global leadership in equitable development and delivery. Create an ecosystem. Personalized medicine.

“We sit at the center of some of the biggest health care challenges and some of the most promising biotech advances,” Carpenter said. “We are best positioned than anyone to close those gaps and become a world leader in innovative solutions that will improve health care for all.”

Full list of partners (alphabetically):

AIDT (Alabama Industrial Development Training)

Adaptation

Alabama State University

Avanti Polar Lipids

bio alabama

birmingham promise

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama

Central Six Alabama Works!

birmingham city

corporate realty

Alabama Economic Development Partnership

Evonik

In8bio

Innovate Alabama

Innovation Depot

Lawson State Community College

Miles College

Rogi Square Capital

Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham

southern research

techbirmingham

Tuskegee University

University of Alabama at Birmingham

This article originally appeared in The Birmingham Times.

Source: blackpressusa.com