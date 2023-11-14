Birmingham makes ‘A list’ of cities around the world for climate action from global group

birmingham skyline

Globally recognized non-profit environmental impact group CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) annually publishes its ‘A List’ – cities that create climate momentum.

The selected cities have been recognized for taking four times more climate mitigation and adaptation measures than those on the non-A list. Birmingham is one of 13% of cities that received an A score in 2023.

The city previously had a B rating. It declared a climate emergency in 2019 with a city council commitment to reduce carbon emissions. The authority acknowledged that two thirds of Birmingham’s greenhouse gas emissions came from the heating of buildings.

According to National Energy Action, the city has the highest total number of households and the highest proportion of households living in fuel poverty. In Birmingham 23.2% of households are in fuel poverty (was 21.8%), followed by Stoke on Trent with 22.9% (was 22.1%) – fuel poverty is where a household spends less than 10% of its income on fixed heating. It costs money to maintain it. ,

How do cities get A list ratings from CDPs?

CDP’s list of cities is based on environmental data reported by cities to CDP-ICLEI Track. The list is designed to encourage and support cities to increase their climate action and ambition.

To score an A, a city must publicly disclose through the CDP-ICLEI track, have a city-wide emissions inventory and publish a climate action plan, among other tasks.

It will also have to complete a climate risk and vulnerability assessment and the council’s output for the city will be a key factor in reaching A status. Many A-list cities are also taking other leadership actions, including political commitments, to tackle climate change.

‘This is fantastic news’ – Birmingham City Council reacts to new rating for climate action

Cllr Majid Mahmood, Cabinet Member for Environment, said: “It is fantastic to see this recognition from such a respected global organization and reflects the hard work done by the council and across the city.

“The City Council declared a climate emergency in 2019, committing us to taking action to reduce the city’s carbon emissions and limit the climate crisis, and we take that responsibility very seriously.

“While we can only directly control our own emissions, we can also use our wider powers to influence others and we are partnering with businesses and citizens with a series of events to coincide with COP28 Actively engaging.

“One of the key factors is the heating of buildings, which is responsible for almost two thirds of greenhouse gas emissions across Birmingham, with the majority of emissions resulting from burning gas to heat space and water. As well as efforts to support building decarbonisation across the city, the council is developing and delivering programs to help decarbonize its properties and housing stock.

“The climate crisis is one of the biggest challenges facing our city and we know there is still much more to do, so we can build a greener, healthier and fairer future for all – our citizens, neighborhoods and businesses. – Will work with everyone.” ,

