Birkenstock Sync in Debut; Index surged as treasury yields fell

6 hours 56 minutes ago

Here are the S&P 500 stocks that rose and fell the most today, and the stories behind the market’s biggest movers.

Dow records fourth consecutive winning day

7 hours 29 minutes ago

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose more than 65 points, or about 0.2%, for the fourth consecutive session as investors assessed fresh wholesale inflation data and awaited tomorrow’s consumer inflation report.

Shares of Amgen (AMGN) rose more than 4.5% after Leerink Partners upgraded it from “Market Perform” to “Outperform” on the potential of the pharmaceutical company’s pipeline of cancer, obesity and cardiovascular drugs.

Microsoft (MSFT) shares rose 1.2% after reports indicated EU regulators will accept Microsoft’s changed Activision Blizzard acquisition offer, which it revised to win over UK regulators.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) shares rose nearly 1% on news that the pharmaceutical chain has appointed former Cigna executive Tim Wentworth as its new CEO. Still, Walgreens shares are down 40% year-to-date.

Shares of Chevron (CVX) fell 3.3%, making it the Dow’s worst-performing stock. Oil prices fell more than 2% today as investors considered the Israel-Hamas conflict could have an impact on prices.

Shares of Goldman Sachs (GS) fell 0.6% after the investment bank said its deal to sell fintech lending platform GreenSky to private equity firm Sixth Street would cause its earnings per share to fall 19 percent.

-Terry Lane

Birkenstock stumbles on first day of trading

8 hours 12 minutes ago

Shares of footwear maker Birkenstock (BIRK) closed 13% below their offering price on Wednesday, a potential hurdle for an IPO market trying to break free from the deep freeze of 2022.

Birkenstock began trading at around $41 on Wednesday afternoon and finished the day at $40 after pricing shares at $46 yesterday.

This is the first big IPO in the last month to struggle on the first day of trading. Chip designer Arm Holdings PLC (ARM), whose debut was hailed as a historic turning point for the IPO market this year, rose nearly 25% on its first day of trading in mid-September. Grocery delivery service Instacart (CART) and marketing software provider Klaviyo (KVYO) climbed 10% and 9%, respectively, when they debuted just days later.

Granted, of those three, only Clavio, at a price of about $33.50, was trading around its first-day closing price on Wednesday. Still, companies and underwriters want the stock to have a great first day. Birkenstock failed.

Highlights of the Fed’s September meeting minutes

9 hours 26 minutes ago

Federal Reserve officials agree that rates are at or near their peak and that they will need to be kept higher until policymakers are confident that “inflation is on a sustained downward trend.” Will be required.” [2%] Objective,” according to minutes of the Fed’s September policy meeting.

Below are some highlights from the Fed minutes.

On wages: Nominal wage growth has “moderated”, but wages are still growing at a rate historically inconsistent with the Fed’s inflation target.

On tight credit: Tight financial conditions are likely to restrain business activity and consumption, but “credit conditions were likely to be less severe than previously expected as a result of banking stress at the start of the year.”

On the policy path: A majority saw that another rate increase this year “would be appropriate, while some predicted that no further increases would be needed.” The Fed is following economic data to confirm that deflation is continuing and labor markets are rebalancing.

Ozempic study shakes up kidney and insulin treatment market

10 hours 28 minutes ago

Novo Nordisk (NOVO) American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) rose more than 5% on Wednesday, while shares of kidney dialysis machine and insulin pump makers fell after the drugmaker said its diabetes drug Ozempic may help prevent kidney disease. Has shown signs of success as a treatment for.

Novo Nordisk reported that a recommendation from the independent data monitoring committee (DMC) suggested that the trial, which started in 2019, should be stopped about a year early due to positive interim results that met pre-defined criteria. Used to do.

Novo Nordisk ADR trading reached its all-time high a month ago when it became Europe’s most valuable public company. Shares of dialysis machine makers Davita (DVA) and Baxter International (BAX) sank, as well as shares of insulin pump makers Dexcom (DXCM) and Insulet (PODD).

-Bill McCall

ExxonMobil bought Pioneer Natural Resources for about $60 billion.

11 hours 45 minutes ago

ExxonMobil (XOM) has agreed to buy shale driller Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) in an all-stock deal worth $59.5 billion, or $253 a share, the companies jointly announced Wednesday.

It is the biggest acquisition announced this year and the oil giant’s biggest deal since Exxon bought Mobil for $81 billion in 1999.

The deal is expected to be finalized in the first half of 2024.

ExxonMobil shares were down 4% early Wednesday afternoon, while Pioneer shares were up less than 1%. Pioneer shares jumped 10% on Monday when talks of the deal first emerged.

-Fatima Attarwala

What to expect from bank earnings this quarter?

12 hours 42 minutes ago

Banks begin earnings season later this week, and analysts expect the pressure from higher interest rates to be reflected in their results.

“The third-quarter earnings call is likely to be marked by concerns about the impact of rising 10-year US Treasury yields – including the impact on capital as well as a potential hard landing for the outlook,” JPMorgan said in its third Implications.” -Quarterly Bank Earnings Preview.

Leading Bank Q3 EPS Forecast:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM): $3.89 vs. $3.12 in Q3 2022

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC): $1.23 vs. $0.89 in Q3 2022

Citigroup Inc. (C): $1.22 vs $1.63 in Q3 2022

Bank of America Corporation (BAC): $0.80 vs. $0.81 in Q3 2022

Goldman Sachs Group (GS): $6.26 vs. $8.25 in Q3 2022

Morgan Stanley (MS): $1.31 vs $1.47 in Q3 2022

PNC Financial Services Group (PNC): $3.11 vs. $3.78 in Q3 2022

US Bancorp (USB): $0.95 vs $1.16 in Q2 2022

Higher interest rates in the last quarter are expected to impact credit growth. Meanwhile, banks have had to increase the amount paid on deposits to attract cash from customers.

Due to rising deposit costs and weak loan growth, JPMorgan estimates the industry’s net interest income in the third quarter fell 3.5% compared to the second quarter.

-Lyle Nidens

Birkenstock hits NYSE today, here’s what to expect from the IPO

13 hours 51 minutes ago

Shares of Birkenstock, the German sandal maker, will make their debut on the New York Stock Exchange today under the ticker “BIRK.”

The company has priced its initial public offering at $46 per share, which is in the middle of its expected range, putting it on track to raise about $1.48 billion in the first offering, which would value the company at about $8.6 billion.

Trading for a total of 32.25 million shares will begin today, of which about 10.75 million are being sold by the company and about 21.5 million are being sold by its owner, private equity firm L Catterton, which is backed by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMUY). Is. ) and the family holding company of its chairman Bernard Arnault.

Birkenstock’s debut comes at a critical juncture in the U.S. IPO market, which has been sluggish amid rising interest rates. Attractive debuts by Arm (ARM) and Instacart (CART) in September likely signaled a turnaround, and Birkenstock’s success — or lack thereof — could help set the direction for the IPO market in 2024.

-Vivian Mediathy

Stocks that made the biggest moves in the premarket

14 hours 50 minutes ago

Benefit:

Plug Power (PLUG): Shares of the green energy tech company rose 9% after it said in an SEC filing it expects to generate revenue of about $6 billion in 2027 and $20 billion in 2030. The company has projected revenue of $1.2 billion this year.

Stellantis NV (STLA): Shares of the car maker rose more than 3% after announcing a joint venture with Samsung to build a $3 billion battery factory in Kokomo, Indiana, where four existing Stellantis plants already operate. Engine and transmission makers employ about 5,000 workers.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA): Shares of the pharmacy chain rose 2% after its board of directors appointed former Cigna executive Tim Wentworth as CEO.

Loss:

Davita Inc. (DVA): Shares of the dialysis provider fell 17% after drugmaker Novo Nordisk said its weight-loss drug, Ozempic, entered clinical trials targeting kidney failure in diabetes patients. Has shown signs of success. German dialysis provider Fresenius Medical Cart AG (FMS) fell 15%. Shares of Novo Nordisk (NVO) rose 3%, while shares of Eli Lilly (LLY), maker of competing weight-loss drug Monzaro, rose more than 2%.

ExxonMobil Corp (XOM): Shares of the oil giant fell 3% after it said it would buy oil and gas explorer and producer Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) in an all-stock deal worth $59.5 billion. Pioneer shares rose nearly 1%.

Humana Inc. (HUM): Shares of the health care company fell 1.5% after it said Bruce Broussard will step down as CEO in the second half of 2024 after 11 years in the role.

PPI rose unexpectedly in September, complicating the Fed’s interest rate story

15 hours 29 minutes ago

The Producer Price Index (PPI), a measure of wholesale inflation, rose 0.5% in September, a slower month-on-month increase than in August, but better than the 0.3% rise expected by economists.

The surprisingly high reading pushed the annual inflation rate to 2.2% last month, the highest since the index rose 2.3% in April. The annual rate of wholesale inflation has now accelerated for three consecutive months, raising questions over tomorrow’s consumer price index (CPI) print and the path forward for the Federal Reserve as it attempts a soft landing.

Stock futures surge ahead of wholesale inflation data

15 hours 48 minutes ago

Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.3% about an hour before the market opened.

S&P 500 futures were also higher by about 0.3%.

Nasdaq 100 contracts were slightly higher, rising 0.4% before the open.

