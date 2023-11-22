Bird continues to grow institutional and nuclear portfolio in Ontario

Bird Construction Inc

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bird Construction Inc. (TSX:BDT) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a construction management contract for the Seneca Polytechnic Health and Wellness Center Project (“Seneca”). Health and Wellness Centre”) and a new multi-year task order under the previously announced Port Hope Area Initiative (“PHAI”) Master Construction Contract (“MCC”) by Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (“CNL”). The awards are valued at $130 million. More than.

A dynamic multi-story health and wellness complex, the Seneca Health and Wellness Center will be a destination for students and staff to support their physical, mental, emotional and spiritual well-being. In line with Seneca’s commitment to sustainability, a number of green practices will be incorporated, including mass timbering, rainwater harvesting, solar energy, geothermal energy, renewable building materials, green roofing and operational sustainability. The complex will also serve as the new home for the Seneca Student Federation.

The task order newly awarded by CNL expands BIRD’s responsibilities to approximately 400 sites in the Municipality of Port Hope. Bird will be responsible for the engineering, design, procurement and remediation and restoration activities for the sites where Bird has been conducting remediation activities since late last year. Bird’s expanded responsibilities at Port Hope reinforce the company’s growing presence in the environmental improvement and nuclear sectors. A significant pipeline of work remains under the broader MCC announced in 2022, giving Bird the opportunity to bid for more than a billion dollars in environmental remediation work.

“We are pleased to advance our innovative and sustainable portfolio of projects in Ontario. From launching our collaborative approach with Seneca to strengthening our roots in Port Hope, we look forward to fostering impactful community relationships and a strong customer focus We strive to maintain our commitment to.” said Mr. Terry McKibbon, Chairman and CEO of Bird. “Securing these awards furthers our strategy to create consistent, multi-year revenue streams and make a lasting impact on post-secondary education while actively contributing to a more sustainable future.”

