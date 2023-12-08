BIP Asia Forum and Entrepreneur Day opens today

HONG KONG, December 7, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) –

13th Business of IP Asia Forum (BIP Asia Forum) Jointly organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government). 15th Entrepreneur Day (E-Day) Hosted by HKTDC, opened today. This is the first time that both events are being held together for two consecutive days at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, offering a mix of forums, exhibitions, competitions, workshops and business matching sessions. Both programs bring together international IP experts as well as over 140 industry leaders with expertise in intellectual property (IP), innovation and technology (I&T) and sustainability. They will exchange insights on start-up trends, IP applications and brand strategy as well as explore business opportunities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) and international markets. The event will showcase a range of products and technologies from over 350 start-ups and innovative projects. Margaret Fong Executive Director of HKTDC; Michael Wong Deputy Financial Secretary of the HKSAR; Dr Lu Pengqi , Deputy Commissioner of China National Intellectual Property Organization; And Darren Tang The Director-General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) delivered remarks at the opening session this morning. Ms Fong

Said: “A strong IP infrastructure needs to serve as the backbone for innovations, giving enterprises the confidence and capital to build. Hong Kong is a center of innovation. It has world-class R&D and IP infrastructure, coupled with top-class academic research and strong government support. The development of the GBA strengthens inter-connectivity and cooperation between its cities in various industries, including IP and innovation. “It provides emerging opportunities for businesses and promotes economic growth in the region and beyond.” IP and innovation are driving new economic growth BIP Asia Forum, themed IP and Innovation: Driving New Economic Growth brings together over 90 industry leaders to share their valuable insights. But

Policy Dialogue – Empowering economic growth through future-ready IP policy Mr Tang said: “With Covid behind us, the world now needs to look ahead and create new engines of growth for the future. That’s why WIPO is focusing on the role of IP as a powerful catalyst for creating jobs, supporting business growth, giving hope to entrepreneurs, catalyzing the creative economy and driving economic growth and development everywhere. Is. Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area as a whole are extremely well-positioned to become a key global leader in this conversation. It is a hub for IP trade and innovation as well as a global platform for sharing ideas and approaches for development not only in the region but around the world. A highlight of the first day is the Plenary Session

Underpinning Brand Success: IP Strategies in the Digital Age. it features mayeul dastuge Legal Director of Global IP Enforcement for Christian Louboutin; Lawrence Morel-Chevillet , Bulgari’s IP and Brand Protection Director; And Mayank Vaid , Intellectual Property Director for Asia Pacific and China (Civil) of Louis Vuitton Pacific Limited. They will share their brands’ IP strategies for the digital economy and how they are using technology to reshape their brands. There will be more in-depth sessions in the afternoon, including “IPHatch Asia – Empowering Innovation and Entrepreneurship with IP”, “Building a Renowned Greater Bay Area with IP”, “IP Collaboration and Competition in the Biomedical Industry in the Greater Bay Area” Are included. , and “leading global exchange of digital content and intellectual property protection developments”. Speakers will discuss and exchange ideas on the latest trends and future developments of intellectual property in various fields. Famous tech companies gather at Global Tech Summit But Global Tech Summit On the second day of the forum, olivier klein Chief Technologist, Amazon Web Services Asia Pacific; shing li , Cloud Solutions Strategist (Data & AI), Microsoft Hong Kong; And Dr Ginny Wong Data scientists from NVIDIA AI Technology Center Hong Kong discuss the generic artificial intelligence (AI) trend and its impact on IP rights. In another panel discussion tomorrow, legal experts share their insights on legal issues related to AI-generated content and third-party IP rights, and provide practical advice on how to manage such IP issues. of the forum

Innovation and IP Market It brings together approximately 50 exhibitors and showcases over 30 innovative projects from tertiary institutions, R&D centers and start-ups. In addition, the ASEAN Secretariat and the Intellectual Property Department of the HKSAR Government have co-organized

ASEAN session In collaboration with the World Intellectual Property Organization, which includes experts from the ASEAN and Hong Kong IP industries. A number of authorized agents and international brand holders are also involved, including fashion brand MCM Group; S2O Factory, organizer of the S2O Songkran Music Festival; B.Dak Semak Holdings International Limited & Ors. They discuss how to implement effective strategies to maximize the value of trademarks in today’s rapidly changing global business environment. Entrepreneur Day: Innovation trends and opportunities in focus based on theme Building Resilience, Increasing Collaboration E-Day showcases over 300 start-ups, invention projects and support services from 11 countries and regions. The exhibition also provides networking and business matching opportunities, as well as I&T insights that enable start-ups and SMEs to take advantage of new opportunities. This includes cutting-edge projects, such as the painting robot from Hong Kong company IG INNO Ltd., which applies 3D point or line laser technology to ensure painting accuracy. In addition, Mainland China’s Zhejiang Flectothink Technology showcases its wearable EEG sleep monitoring device, whose accuracy level is comparable to sleep monitor devices used in the medical field. Separately, Investment NSW participates in the event for the first time and brings together nine start-ups from across Australia to showcase health tech, green tech and smart city technology. This year’s e-Day sees the participation of incubators from across the GBA, sharing everything start-ups need to know about setting up a business in the region. 50 local start-ups supported by the Home and Youth Affairs Bureau of the HKSAR Government under the Funding Scheme for Youth Entrepreneurship in the GBA also attended the event. The first seminar of E-Day was

t-chat- Cooling the Clouds: Igniting Sustainable Innovation for a Resilient Future characteristic of Serge Konesa , Founder and CEO of Swiss start-up Immersion4. He received the Most Innovative Use of ICT award from the United Nations International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in 2019. He said: “Innovation means nothing without effective implementation. Even the smallest steps can make a difference in building a sustainable data center management system. Save energy as much as possible. It is important that we at least try.” HKTDC is co-organizing it

Global Dialogue on Women Entrepreneurship Session with the Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups, which brings together three outstanding women entrepreneurs from Hong Kong and the United States Tonya McNeil-Tired IBS Global Consulting, Inc. Founder and Managing Director of; jenny shen , Co-Founder and CEO of FoodPlus; And chan ming wai Co-Founder and Chief Clinical Audiologist of Tandal Ltd. Mrs McNeil-Weary said: “Women entrepreneurs face the same challenges, no matter how far apart we are physically. E-Day is a great platform that allows us to connect with the world. To all men, if you have a company, hire women. Don’t be afraid to ride ladies. We can bring many different creations and more insights to the table, because we are different. 10 global start-ups selected for Start-up Express International Following the success of last year’s event, its second edition Start-up Express International It is being organized again during this year’s E-Day. Eight of the ten award-winning global start-ups gather here Start-up Express International – Meet the global winners event to share your industry perspectives and entrepreneurial experiences. InnoClub inaugurates InnoClub Awards Presentation Ceremony innoclub Co-developed by HKTDC and Hang Seng Bank, the facility is inaugurated

InnoClub Awards Presentation Ceremony

On E-Day to honor the outstanding achievements of the awardees in I&T. websites Business of IP Asia Forum Website:

HKTDC Entrepreneur Day:

Start-up Express International:

The 13th BIP Asia Forum, jointly organized by HKTDC and the HKSAR Government, opens today (Left to right) Mr. David Wong, Intellectual Property Director, HKSAR; Ms Margaret Fong, Executive Director of HKTDC; Mr Michael Wong, Deputy Financial Secretary, HKSAR; And Mr. Simon Cheung, Managing Director of Nestlé Hong Kong Co., Ltd., took a photo at the Nestlé Eagle Brand Photo Booth. Since becoming the first registered trademark in Hong Kong in 1874, the Nestlé Eagle brand has ensured the company's growth for more than 140 years. Michael Wong, Deputy Financial Secretary, HKSAR Dr. Lu Pengqi, Deputy Commissioner, China National Intellectual Property Organization Darren Tang, Director General, World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) The first seminar of the e-day was T-Chat – Cooling the Cloud: Igniting Sustainable Innovation for a Resilient Future featuring Serge Conesa, Founder and CEO of Swiss start-up Immersion4. He is also the recipient of the Most Innovative Use of ICT Award from the United Nations International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in 2019. The Global Dialogue on Women Entrepreneurship brings together three outstanding women entrepreneurs from Hong Kong and the United States, including (far left) Tonya McNeil-Weary, IBS Global Consulting, Inc. Founder and Managing Director of; (second left) Jenny Shen, co-founder and CEO of FoodPlus; and (second from right) Chan Ming Wai, co-founder and chief clinical audiologist at Tandal Ltd. After last year's success, the second edition of Start-up Express International is being organized again during this year's E-Day

