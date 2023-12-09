December 9, 2023
Biotech firm becomes winner in competition organized for women entrepreneurs


A biotech firm that has developed a sustainable material designed to revolutionize the production of medical devices has been named the winner of a competition for businesswomen.

Symbiotex came out on top in a female entrepreneur pitch competition run by the Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce.

Founded and run by chief executive Olivia Simpson, the Wolverhampton-based company uses sustainably farmed seaweed to produce home compostable filaments and pellets for the manufacture of cosmetic utensils and medical devices such as inhalers.

Official figures show that the cosmetic packaging sector produces 120 billion units per year, of which less than 14 percent reaches recycling plants and less than nine percent is recycled. This results in large amounts of cosmetic packaging and single-use medical devices ending up in landfills.

Ms Simpson says she wants to disrupt this cycle by revolutionizing the production of items that are currently made from single-use plastics.

The competition’s judging panel praised their “clear and good presentation” and the company’s “wonderful scope of action”.

Over 40 women-led SMEs and start-ups participated in the competition, organized in partnership with NatWest and the British Business Bank, resulting in four finalists being selected to present to a panel of judges.

