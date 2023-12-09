Biotech firm becomes winner in competition organized for women entrepreneurs

A biotech firm that has developed a sustainable material designed to revolutionize the production of medical devices has been named the winner of a competition for businesswomen.

Symbiotex came out on top in a female entrepreneur pitch competition run by the Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce.

Founded and run by chief executive Olivia Simpson, the Wolverhampton-based company uses sustainably farmed seaweed to produce home compostable filaments and pellets for the manufacture of cosmetic utensils and medical devices such as inhalers.

Official figures show that the cosmetic packaging sector produces 120 billion units per year, of which less than 14 percent reaches recycling plants and less than nine percent is recycled. This results in large amounts of cosmetic packaging and single-use medical devices ending up in landfills.

Ms Simpson says she wants to disrupt this cycle by revolutionizing the production of items that are currently made from single-use plastics.

The competition’s judging panel praised their “clear and good presentation” and the company’s “wonderful scope of action”.

Over 40 women-led SMEs and start-ups participated in the competition, organized in partnership with NatWest and the British Business Bank, resulting in four finalists being selected to present to a panel of judges.

The panel included Paul Faulkner, former chief executive of the Chamber and now head of staff and operations at RCL Partners, Hannah Tapsell Chapman, investment manager at Mercia Asset Management, and Elizabeth Hobster, investment associate at Midven.

Other finalists in the competition were Cytcom, a spinout from the University of Warwick, which has created an innovative bacteria detection device, and Essense, an ethical manufacturing service for the cosmetics sector.

Completing the finalists was Safe Queen, a technology platform that allows members of the public to rate the safety of hospitality venues.

Henrietta Brayley, chief executive of the chamber, said: “Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce is here to highlight the potential of city-region businesses.

“We know how important access to investor networks and platforms to celebrate our innovative and high-growth potential businesses is to ensure commercial success.

“We also know there is still a huge gender gap in access to entrepreneurship and investment. All the businesses presenting on the night were phenomenal emerging leaders in their fields.

“We look forward to driving entrepreneurship forward and connecting businesses to our network, expertise and partners.”

Source: www.business-live.co.uk