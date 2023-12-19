Biotalis NV

EVOCA™ continues to prove its value as an innovative biocontrol tool to protect crops from major fungal diseases

Ghent, Belgium, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Biotalis (Euronext – BTLS), an agricultural technology (agtech) company developing protein-based biocontrol solutions for crop protection, today announced the continued strong performance of its first biofungicide candidate. of. EVOCA™* In independent efficacy field trials conducted by highly reputable public institutions in the US, EVOCA demonstrated as a true replication for existing crop protection products to combat fungal diseases in grapes and strawberries. The results confirm previous findings by independent academics as published earlier on Biotalis’ website.

EVOCA aims to provide fruit and vegetable growers with a safe new crop protection product to help control the devastating fungal diseases botrytis and powdery mildew. Offering EVOCA, an innovative, biodegradable tool, can contribute to reducing dependence on chemical pesticides and the development of pathogen resistance.

Dr. Eva Van Hende, Head of Regulatory and Sector Development at Biotalis, said: “These independent field trials conducted by prestigious academic institutions in the United States continue to validate the efficacy of EVOCA, our first biocontrol developed on our AGROBODY™ technology platform. We are dedicated to achieving regulatory approval for this product and building an expanded pipeline of biocontrols to support the transition to safer, more sustainable agricultural practices.

The trials were conducted by the University of California Davis and the University of Florida in 2022 and 2023 and are the industry’s gold-standard studies that provide growers and crop advisors with detailed information on the performance of crop protection products. In these grape and strawberry trials, EVOCA was tested among several other treatments and a non-treated control plot, allowing a comprehensive comparison of its performance with traditional chemical and biological fungicide products.

The results of the academic study in California are particularly relevant because California is the largest grape market in the US. In that regard, the California Department of Pesticide Regulation (CDPR) is reviewing the regulatory dossier for EVOCA submitted by Biotalis in April 2021. The Company now understands that CDPR has finalized its in-depth review, opening the way for rapid progress. Approval at the state level if the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approves the product at the federal level.

Study highlights

EVOCA demonstrated as a true replacement for chemical products as well as a top performing organic option to combat botrytis in grapes, especially in critical flower (or bloom) application window;

EVOCA has proven consistent protection against Botrytis in a variety of application programs for grapevines;

EVOCA was part of the best performing biofungicide rotation plan against Botrytis in grapes;

In strawberry trials, rotation programs including EVOCA provided protection against powdery mildew equivalent to chemical rotation alone.

Attachment: Study Description

Universities publish study details on their websites. Below is a summary of the results of EVOCA.

One. University of California Davis (Primary Investigator, Dr. Akif Eskeleen) – Grape Trials

Botrytis Fruit Rot – 2023 , 389969.pdf (ucanr.edu)

In a total of 49 different treatment programs, EVOCA (with or without adjuvant) replaced one or two chemicals in the spray program of leading fungicide products, ranking 5/5 for excellent and consistent control of Botrytis bunch rot. The results confirmed the strong performance of EVOCA as a true replica for chemical solutions, comparable to the reference product switch. EVOCA was also used in the best performing rotation program, reducing the incidence of bunch rot by 65% ​​compared to the full chemical program when used in combination with an adjuvant.

Grapes 2023: Treatment Plan 1: Evoca+Adjuvant (AD); Ancient (B); height(c)

Grapes 2023: Treatment Plan 46: Untreated

Botrytis Fruit Rot – 2022 , 372339.pdf (ucanr.edu),

Of a total of 46 different treatment programs, 6 entries had EVOCA integrated as a standalone treatment or at flowering in a rotation program. Treatments were applied throughout the trial during standard application windows (bloom (A), pre-closure (B), veraison (C) and pre-harvest (D)). Some EVOCA treatments were combined with adjuvants.

EVOCA showed its strength as a standalone program, both with and without a supporting program. Integration of EVOCA into a rotation program proved to be an excellent replacement for chemical application at flowering. 5 of the top 8 best performing application plans include EVOCA, earning recognition as the best performing biofungicide rotation plan.

Grapes 2022: Treatment plan 2: Evoca+adjuvant (A); Switch (B); Ancient (C); Elevated)

Grapes 2022: Treatment Plan 43: Untreated

B. University of Florida (Primary Investigator, Dr. Natalia Perez) – Strawberry Trial

Botrytis Fruit Rot – 2022 – 2021-22-botrytis-fungicide-trial.pdf (ufl.edu)***/2023- Plant Disease Management Report (PlantManagementNetwork.org),

In 2022, EVOCA was evaluated in two rotation programs at two doses in place of chemicals in 17 different spray schemes. EVOCA replacement for the chemical product Captan in rotation with switch was performed as well as the reference Captan/switch rotation, the highest performing scheme with the biofungicide.

In 2023, EVOCA was evaluated in four rotation programs, replacing chemicals, in 22 different spray schemes. While the disease burden was low overall and therefore does not require concrete conclusions, the combination of EVOCA with an adjuvant was a valid replacement for captan in rotation with the reference chemical switch or KENZA.

Powdery Mildew – 2022/2023 – Plant Disease Management Report (PlantManagementNetwork.org),

EVOCA was evaluated in two rotation programs at two doses, replacing chemicals, in 24 different spray schemes in both 2022 and 2023. Rotation of EVOCA with chemical products provided disease incidence levels comparable to other chemical-only rotations.

* EVOCA™: Pending Registration. This product is not currently registered for sale or use in the United States, the European Union or elsewhere and is not being offered for sale.

** In this study, EVOCA is identified as ASFBIOF01-02

***In this study, EVOCA is identified as EXP14

