Biosimilar sector seeks to boost innovation in technology

Biosimilars (non-branded versions of large molecule originator drugs) have impacted the pharmaceutical market in recent years, increasing their market share as healthcare providers opt for lower-cost alternatives to established products.

They have also impacted the manufacturing sector by stimulating innovation in areas such as process development, separation and in-line analysis, according to the authors of a new study.

The specific steps required to obtain approval for a biosimilar vary for each market. However, in general, developers need to show that the product is like the innovator medicine on which it is based.

Charge Variant Profile

This need is driving the development of new analytical methods, says Sriram Sheshadri, Ph.D., associate professor and academic coordinator of the Institute of Science at Nirma University in Gujarat, India, who cites charge variant profile assessment as an example. .

“Charge variant profiles are important to show biosimilarity with the innovator molecule. If the profiles are not comparable, the biosimilar manufacturer needs to justify the differences to regulators,” explains Seshadri. “The extent of this justification depends on the specific regulators in the target market, but in essence, the developer must demonstrate that those differences are not clinically meaningful.”

As a result, biosimilar developers have adopted methods such as cation exchange chromatography (CEX-HPLC) and liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) to try and prove equivalence.

Biosimilars are also leading to innovations in process optimization, says Seshadri, adding that “the need to consistently make products at the lowest possible cost encourages developers to make production as efficient as possible.”

technology supplier

Seshadri says technology suppliers have recognized the opportunity presented by the demands of the biosimilar industry.

“The emergence of biosimilars provides greater opportunities for the creation of new downstream processes, not only for biosimilar organizations but also for partners who supply a variety of resins, membranes, filters, and more for process development,” he said. ” Citing separation science as an example, “biosimilars have increased the scope for understanding and characterizing molecules”, giving product developers a broader choice of technologies.

“There are many resins and membranes available nowadays that differ from traditional methods in terms of better resolution, efficiency and of course cost benefits,” he explains.

Beyond characterization and separation, manufacturing in the biosimilar market is likely to continue to change, as is the case with automation.

“Automation will play an important role in the production of biosimilars where manual intervention will be minimal and there will be no possibility of any contamination. This will ensure success of the batch on a large scale.”

Source: www.genengnews.com