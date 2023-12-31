Biosimilar market share increases in Medicare Advantage vs. Part B

Yogananda Chillarige, MPA

The use of biosimilars is consistently higher in Medicare Advantage insurance cases than in traditional Medicare, according to data from a new research paper.1

Analysis by a team of federal agency and pharmaceutical industry-based investigators showed that in the case of some observed products on the market, biosimilars contributed 2 times more to Medicare Advantage coverage than traditional Medicare. The new data complement prior findings showing significant differences in biosimilar use between managed care versus fee-for-service Medicaid, suggesting the need to examine different mechanisms that may inform the discrepancy in market share for cost-efficient biosimilars.

The investigators, led by Yogananda Chillarize, MPA, Acumen LLC, aimed to analyze differences in biosimilar utilization between Medicare Advantage (managed care Part C) and traditional Medicare (fee-for-service Part B) through biosimilar absorption relative to their reference products. demanded. , As he noted, more than 40 biosimilar products have been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) this year – experts previously reported hcplive There has been a rise in options targeting chronic, “life-altering” diseases. However, experts, like Chillaridge and colleagues, have also noted hesitancy to adopt cost-efficient options now in the market.

“Biosimilar products may increase access for chronic and life-threatening diseases and reduce treatment costs,” the investigators wrote. “The use of biosimilars has likely varied due to factors such as health care setting, pricing, and timing of market entry. Medicare Advantage tools, including pre-authorization and payment practices, encourage insurers to use lower-cost options.

The investigators conducted a cross-sectional study evaluating biosimilar market share for products with ≥1 biosimilar administered through September 30, 2019, using all available administrative data from traditional Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans from May 2015 to September 2022. Their analysis included 20 biosimilars. 7 product types, mainly used in parts B and C.

Market share was calculated for each product type based on the number of biosimilar administrations relative to the administrations of their reference products, 3 years after biosimilar introduction to the market. Market share was further stratified by indication for bevacizumab and epoetin alfa.

Chillaridge and colleagues observed greater biosimilar uptake across 6 of 7 product types in Medicare Advantage cases compared to traditional Medicare; The difference in uptake ranged from only 1.1-fold greater with trastuzumab to 2.3-fold greater with epoetin alfa. The average ratio of market share difference from Part C to Part B was 1.3 (range, 0.7 – 2.3).

Regarding bevacizumab, its biosimilar market share was actually lower in Medicare Advance than in traditional Medicare. Off-label ophthalmic use of such biosimilars was very low, yet market share in traditional Medicare was high. On-label oncologic use of such biosimilars was approximately 10% higher in Medicare Advantage compared to traditional Medicare. “This suggests clearly greater biosimilar use in traditional Medicare when all indications are aggregated, likely due to the differential dilution of market share by the larger overall proportion of ophthalmic use,” the investigators said. “

With respect to epoetin alfa, the investigators stratified market share based on use of the product for end-stage renal disease compared with any other use. In each indication, biosimilar market share was still 70% higher in Medicare Advantage than in traditional Medicare.

The team concluded that biosimilar market share indicates greater frequency in Medicare Advantage compared to traditional Medicare, which is consistent with other observed findings. “One suggested explanation for the difference in fee-for-service payers versus managed care was statutory state inflation discounts. “Implementing the Medicare inflation discount may also impact MA and TM biosimilar uptake,” he wrote.

Although this research may be influenced by population-related differences between individuals on traditional Medicare versus Medicare Advantage, the findings highlight the need for further analysis including such covariates and more specific indications of biosimilars.

Chillaridge and colleagues conclude, “Current estimates of biosimilar savings exceed $20 billion, meaning that each percent increase in overall biosimilar consumption could represent hundreds of millions of dollars.” “Thus, it is important to validate the increased biosimilar uptake observed in MA and examine potential mechanisms through which managed care may encourage greater biosimilar use.

