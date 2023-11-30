Biora Therapeutics Announces FDA Approval of IND Application for BT-600, Drug/Device Combination Targeting the Treatment of Ulcerative Colitis

Biora Therapeutics, Inc.

BT-600 will deliver a proprietary liquid formulation of tofacitinib via the NaviCap™ device for topical delivery into the colon.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOR), the biotech company reimagining therapeutic delivery, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the company. Investigational New Drug (IND) Application for BT-600, a drug/device combination for the treatment of moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

“The FDA has agreed to our plan to advance the clinical development of BT-600 and has activated our IND application. We appreciate the agency’s collaborative relationship as they have worked with us to achieve, to our knowledge, the first active IND for an ingestible drug and device combination,” said Ariela Kelman, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Biora Therapeutics. Said. “We believe our therapeutic approach can lead to improved outcomes for patients suffering from ulcerative colitis. We look forward to completing the activities required by the FDA and the trial site before enrolling the first subject in our Phase 1 clinical trial in the United States in the coming weeks.

BT-600 is a drug/device combination designed to utilize Biora’s NaviCap™ swallowable drug delivery device with a proprietary liquid formulation of tofacitinib for the treatment of moderate to severe ulcerative colitis. The NaviCap device is designed for targeted delivery directly into the colon in this application. The Phase 1 trial of BT-600 was conducted as a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, single and multiple ascending dose study to evaluate the safety, kinetics and pharmacodynamics, including effects on colon tissue, in healthy volunteers receiving BT-600. Has been planned in. Tofacitinib at 5 mg and 10 mg doses.

About the NaviCap™ Targeted Oral Delivery Platform and the BT-600

Biora’s Navicap targeted oral therapeutic platform Utilizes an innovative approach that can improve patient outcomes by enabling therapeutic delivery directly to the site of disease, increasing therapeutic levels in tissue while minimizing systemic absorption. For the 1.8 million patients suffering from inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) in the United States, existing treatments provide less than ideal efficacy, likely due to the challenges of safely achieving adequate levels of the drug in the affected tissues. research has shown Targeted delivery of therapeutics has the potential to improve patient outcomes in IBD.

The NaviCap platform uses a swallowable device Designed for targeted delivery of therapeutics To improve the treatment of IBD. Once swallowed, Biora’s GItrac™ autolocation technology enables the device to autonomously identify target locations in the GI tract and release a therapeutic dose of up to 500μl.

Biora’s BT-600 program includes a unique, liquid formulation of tofacitinib for the treatment of ulcerative colitis that is delivered to the colon via the Navicap device. Studies on healthy volunteers have shown Precise localization and delivery in fast conditions and demonstrated the device’s ability to function in both fasting and feeding states, making it potentially the first swallowable therapeutic delivery device that does not require fasting or other food restrictions for use. A device function study also took place in participants with active ulcerative colitis (UC). demonstrated successful device performance in active UC patients ,

About Biora Therapeutics

Biora Therapeutics is reimagining therapeutic delivery. By creating innovative smart pills designed for targeted drug delivery to the GI tract and systemic, needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics, the company is developing treatments to improve patients’ lives.

Biora is focused on the development of two therapeutic platforms: the NaviCap™ targeted oral delivery platform, designed to improve outcomes for patients with inflammatory bowel disease through treatment at the site of disease in the gastrointestinal tract, and the BioJet™ Systemic oral delivery platform. , which is designed to replace injections for better management of chronic diseases through needle-free, oral delivery of large molecules.

For more information, visit bioratherapeutics.com or follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter.

