Pune, India, December 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Biopharmaceutical CMO Market The size was expected to be US$11.56 billion in 2021 and was projected to reach US$26.49 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. Market expansion will be driven by the increasing number of new drug development projects entering clinical pipelines.

This information is presented by Fortune Business Insights in a report titled “Biopharmaceutical CMO Market, 2021-2028”.

June 2021: Danaher successfully finalized the acquisition of Aldevron, a biotech contract manufacturing and development organization.

According to Contract Pharma, the industry has seen demand for outsourced mammalian cell culture services increase by approximately 10% since 2019.

According to Pharma Intelligence, the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) approved 64 new molecular entities and novel biologics in 2018.

In 2020, the North American region retained the dominant market share, valued at US$3.78 billion.

According to Bioprocess International, Europe accounts for 37.0% of global CMO capacity, while North America ranks second with 35.0%.

Samsung Biologics (Incheon, Republic of Korea), Recipharm AB (Stockholm, Sweden), Wuxi Biologics (Wuxi, China), Fujifilm (Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies (Tokyo, Japan), Lonza (New Jersey, US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. ( Patheon) (Waltham, US), Cambrex Corporation (New Jersey, US), Catalent, Inc. (New Jersey, US), Siegfried Holding AG (Zofingen, Switzerland)

report coverage Description forecast period From 2021 to 2028 CAGR for forecast period 2021 to 2028 12.6% 2028 price projection US$26.49 billion base year 2020 Market size in 2020 9.64 billion US dollars historical data 2017-2019 number of pages 118 segments covered by service, by geography

On the basis of service the market is segmented into manufacturing, analytical and QC studies, packaging and fill and closure operations. The manufacturing segment is additionally classified into upstream processing and downstream processing.

Geographically, the market is classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Growing demand for contract manufacturing services driven by a strong biologics pipeline

The growth of the biopharmaceutical CMO market between 2021 and 2028 will be driven by increasing spending on outsourced contract development and manufacturing services by biotech and biopharmaceutical companies. The market expansion will also be influenced by the increasing number of potential biologics pipelines to be launched in the coming years. In 2018, the US FDA approved more than 64 new molecular entities and novel biologics. Furthermore, increasing number of mergers and acquisitions among CMO service providers is set to contribute to the revenue growth of the market.

North America’s dominance boosted by strong CMO presence

North America holds a major share in the global biopharmaceutical CMO market worth approximately US$3.78 billion and is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. The regional expansion can be attributed to the strong presence of CMO manufacturing facilities, with many small-scale CMOs continuously entering the market. Between 2018 and 2019, there were more than 218 CMO facilities across the US, BioProcess International reports.

The European market is experiencing steady growth, with total CMO capacity gradually overtaking North America. According to Bioprocess International, as of 2020, Europe accounts for about 37% of global CMO capacity, while North America accounts for about 35%.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is set to witness significant growth during the forecast period, supported by the increasing number of CMOs in China, India and Southeast Asian countries.

• Important factors influencing market growth, constraints, opportunities and potential challenges.

• In-depth insight into regional developments.

• List of major industry players.

• Strategies adopted by market players.

• Recent industry developments, including product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions.

How big is the biopharmaceutical CMO market?

The biopharmaceutical CMO market size in 2020 was US$9.64 billion.

How fast is the biopharmaceutical CMO market growing?

Biopharmaceutical CMO market to exhibit CAGR of 12.6% during forecast period, 2021-2028

