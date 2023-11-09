Biopharma has no choice but to comply with price controls

There is no doubt that the American people support the concept of the US government controlling drug prices. With the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), this is now reality for the biopharma industry. However, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra is trying to show that the companies are not being forced to do anything. Watch his recent remarks at the Milken Future of Health Summit.

(Photo by Greg Nash-Poole/Getty Images) getty images

“There are no prisoners in this conversation. If any of those drug makers don’t want to negotiate, they don’t have to. “They are asked to participate…if they want access to the 65 million Americans who have Medicare.”

This is a very cavalier attitude towards what is going to happen to the biopharma industry as a result of the IRA. In fact, once a drug is selected for negotiation, companies have the following options: participate in the negotiation; Withdraw drugs from Medicare and Medicaid; Or face taxes on 95% of sales of a product in the US Are these really options? No company is going to remove a drug that has been on the market for nine years and on which millions of patients depend for their health and well-being. Also, one can only imagine the amount of public outcry there would be if a company did such a thing. No, companies will be forced to accept the price the government is willing to pay.

One might ask, what’s the big deal? People have an unfortunate perception that biopharma companies are so successful and their profits are so large that they can afford to take such a big hit to their revenues. Actually, it is not so. One can simply look at the recent seismic shift at Pfizer. Facing a sharp decline in sales of its COVID-19 vaccine and its COVID-19 antiviral, Paxlovid, Pfizer announced a major cost-cutting initiative worth $3.5 billion. The impact of these cutbacks is already being felt with the announcement of site closures for facilities in Michigan, New Jersey and North Carolina, as well as the loss of hundreds of jobs.

But this is just the tip of the iceberg for biopharma in the new IRA world. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that price controls will save the government $100 billion in the first five years of this law’s implementation. This number will increase as more and more medicines become eligible for price control. Given that the biopharma industry invests 25% of sales directly into R&D, thanks to the IRA, there will be billions less to invest in the discovery and development of new drugs. The situation now playing out for Pfizer will be copied across the industry – closing research sites, cutting research staff and working on fewer research programs. Essentially, fewer new drugs will be discovered and developed – drugs that will not only save lives but also keep people out of hospitals and thereby reduce overall health care costs.

Americans want lower drug prices and the government has agreed to their wishes. However, few people understand the full impact of the IRA’s influence. But Secretary Becerra ignoring this impact and insisting that companies have the option to participate in these negotiations is a grave injustice to the biopharma industry. Medicare would save money but there would be fewer new drugs.

(John L. LaMatina is the former president of Pfizer Global R&D and author of “Pharma and Profits – Balancing Innovation, Medicines and Drug Prices.”)