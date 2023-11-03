BioNTX strengthens board with biotech veteran John Weidanz

John Weidanz [Source: courtesy photo, DI]

BioNTX, a leading nonprofit bioscience and healthcare innovation organization in North Texas, has appointed John Wedanz to its Board of Directors. Weidanz has extensive experience as an immunology researcher, academic leader, biotech entrepreneur, and founder.

North Texas-based BioNTX champions the region’s bioscience community through networking, education, purchasing associations and advocacy. The group recently hosted its 9th annual iC³ Life Sciences Summit at the Irving Convention Center, which doubled attendance year over year.

“I am excited and honored to join BioNTX and contribute to its mission to advance healthcare through cutting-edge biotechnology,” Vidanz said in a statement. Scientists look forward to collaborating with the group to promote bioscience innovation in North Texas and beyond

An “Outstanding Contributor”

Throughout his career, Weidanz has been a “prolific contributor” to the field of biotechnology, with over 60 peer-reviewed articles, book chapters, and other published works. He also holds numerous patents, both granted and pending, including several licensed to industry. During his tenure at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Weidanz was honored as a Distinguished Professor and received praise for his teaching achievements.

Weidanz co-founded four startups focused on discovering disease targets and inventing novel antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. Their most recent startup exit was in September 2021. Abexa Biologics, a pre-clinical stage immunotherapy company that the scientist co-founded, was acquired by German pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim.

Weidanz, who holds a PhD in molecular biology/immunology, continues to work in industry and has served as a consultant for several biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

Currently, Weidanz is Associate Vice President for Research at the University of Texas at Arlington (UTA), leading biotech initiatives. She is also a tenured professor in UTA’s College of Nursing and Health Innovation and College of Engineering. From 2018 to 2022, Weidanz served as the founding director of UTA’s North Texas Genome Center.

