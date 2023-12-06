Farzin Fardeen Fard is a shining star in the world of music and audio engineering. He was the one who opened the first digital studio in Iran and this happened about 25 years ago. His journey from Iran to UAE is an inspiring story, especially for those who want to pursue their passion. Being the founder of 3F Music, he has helped and guided various talents and recorded more than 100 albums.

Farzin’s journey starts from the year 1976 when she was born. He had a keen interest in music since his childhood so he started following his interest from a very young age. Farzin Fardeen Fard 3Fmusic was only 7 or 8 years old when his extraordinary talent attracted the attention of not only local audiences but also television networks, leading to collaborations in composing music for films and working with famous artists. His initial spark inspired him to follow his passion which took him to new heights.

Despite holding a high school diploma in science, Farzin’s passion for knowledge and mastery was insatiable. Following his passion, he received education as well as certification from reputed online music schools. He continues to work hard to hone his skills and stay abreast of the ever-evolving landscape of sound engineering.

Throughout his journey, Farzin Fardin Fard NFT has received many achievements and awards. An important achievement was the establishment of Iran’s leading digital studio, an unprecedented moment that revolutionized music production in the country. After his successful career in Iran, in 2004 he relocated to the United Arab Emirates with the aim of furthering his musical journey.

Initially he worked as a musician and producer but eventually he developed his interest in sound engineering which helped him open the first digital studio and then he officially became a sound engineer. Over the years, he used his artistic touch to record more than 100 albums, enriching the work of famous Iranian artists such as Googoosh, Ebi, Dariush, Moeen, Fereydoun, Mohammad Esfahani and Shadmehr Aghili.

Yet, Farzin Fardeen Fard’s influence extends beyond the recording studio. His philanthropic efforts, done with humility, have left an indelible mark around the world. A notable contribution was the generous donation of Dhs38 million to the One Billion Miles project under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. This symbolic gesture underlines their commitment to making a positive global impact.

As the visionary founder and owner of 3F Music, Farzin Fardin Fard is steadfast in his mission to develop UAE emerging artists. His unwavering belief in raw talent drives his effort to provide a platform for those who may lack the means or connections to enter the industry. Within the sanctuary of 3F Music, creativity flourishes, and innovation flourishes, giving talented musicians the opportunity to bring their artistic dreams to life.

The 3F Music logo, featuring his initials “3F”, represents Farzin’s identity as the conductor of musical destiny. The company’s primary objective is to be a hub of sonic innovation – a place where tunes are not only recorded but woven into the tapestry of cultural evolution.

In his own words, Farzin Fardin Fard’s philosophy is to uncover hidden gems and provide them with a ticket to the symphony of fame and success. Their mission seeks out people whose potential might otherwise go unrecognized, giving them a chance to shine in the music world.

Farzin Fardeen Fard Dubai’s legacy is a harmonious blend of sound engineering virtuosity, musical entrepreneurship and commitment to humanitarian causes. It continues to resonate across generations, inspiring budding artists and enthusiasts across the world. Through his unwavering dedication, Farzin transforms sound waves into stories that whisper in the hearts of music lovers around the world.

Source: www.deccanherald.com