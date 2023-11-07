Biofi Launches Breakthrough AI Platform to Accelerate Trillion Dollar Drug Development Market

The company has raised $4.5 million in funding for its AI operating system designed to help pharmaceutical companies accelerate drug development.

Philadelphia, November 07, 2023–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BioFi today launched its AI operating system that radically accelerates the identification and development of the most promising drug candidates. By combining scientific, clinical and regulatory insights with proprietary operational assessment models, Biofi’s AI platform is empowered to assess biological feasibility and predict the likelihood of a positive outcome of a clinical trial, drive capital allocation and market Designed to accelerate. In live testing over the past 27 months, the validated technology predicted the outcomes of more than 1,500 clinical trials with 80 percent accuracy, strengthening Biophy’s ability to save pharmaceutical companies millions of dollars in clinical development. Biophy’s generative AI supports the critical functions that drive drug development such as clinical operations, regulatory affairs, and quality assurance.

The company is currently in pilot and commercial agreements with several major pharmaceutical companies and has raised $4.5 million in funding from Chelsea Clinton and Caroline Cassie’s Metrodora Ventures, Audrey Capital and TRCM, as well as Jeff Marrazzo, co-founder of Life Sciences. Have collected. Founder and former CEO of Spark Therapeutics, which was recently acquired by Roche for approximately $5 billion. Biofy was co-founded by Dave Latshaw II, PhD, MBA, who is a computational biomolecular and chemical engineer by training and most recently led the deployment of more than 20 programs at Johnson & Johnson’s Advanced Technologies Center. AI has been leveraged in many drug development tasks in the U.S. Of excellence. This resulted in $16 billion in annual sales, a 20 percent reduction in costs, and a 50 percent increase in reliability. His work has been recognized by the World Economic Forum, McKinsey & Company, and the National Academy of Engineering.

“Working inside the four walls of a major pharmaceutical company, I experienced firsthand the potential of AI to solve inefficiencies across the functions that support drug development, including R&D, discovery and evaluation, quality and regulatory. How to take advantage Biotechnology organizations work manually, studying scientific literature, conducting laboratory experiments and traditional methods to identify promising compounds, said Dave Latshaw II, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Biophy. Using statistical analysis. “Such inefficiencies in drug development mean that billions of dollars are wasted every year even by the world’s leading companies, tragically resulting in significant delays that cost lives and Less treatment reaches the needy patients. That’s why we designed Biophy’s platform, which harnesses the power of technology to dramatically increase the likelihood of clinical success, improve capital efficiency and accelerate development timelines for pharmaceutical companies, government agencies and others. Predictive and generative AI will be used to reduce this.”

Biophy works with many leading pharmaceutical and life sciences companies to identify the most promising target/drug opportunities and design their clinical trials, including innovators such as Ambrose Healthcare, a pharmaceutical company specializing in rare diseases . These organizations partner with Biofi because its platform delivers 80 percent accuracy in predicting and guiding clinical trial success across all endpoints and phases – achieving insights that historically took months or years. Takes time, which is delivered within a few days. Its expanded AI operating system for drug development currently includes two products:

biofirex : A generative AI solution designed to create a centralized, seamless environment for access to scientific and regulatory resources. Using large language models, this platform helps pharmaceutical companies by analyzing and interpreting scientific literature, clinical trials, regulatory guidelines and submissions, quality assurance documents and other industry-specific sources to provide accurate and up-to-date information. Helps at all stages of development. on demand.

BiologicAI: A predictive AI engine that provides customized insights to assist life sciences companies through all stages of the drug development process, including clinical trial endpoint prediction, indication selection, licensing, drug repurposing, asset acquisition and divestiture. BiologicAI also benchmarks the biological feasibility of preclinical assets against assets under development or already approved by the FDA.

“If we have learned anything over the past few years amid the global pandemic and the many new diseases it has created, it is that the need to bring medicines to market quickly and effectively has never been greater,” Caroline said. Cassie, Managing Partner at Metrodora Ventures. “In fact, research shows that AI is projected to lead to an additional 250 innovative treatments over the next 10 years with just a 10 percent improvement in the success rates of clinical trials. I am excited to partner with Dave and the Biophy team.” , who are dedicated to turning this prediction into reality.”

Biofy is currently working with life sciences, US government and intelligence agencies, financial services and public sector organizations to help them navigate the world of drug development and regulatory compliance. To learn more, visit biphy.ai.

about biofi

Leveraging the possibilities of modern science and advanced technologies, Biophy is committed to transforming the way promising medicines are identified, developed and tested. With the help of its patent-pending predictive AI engine, Biophy aims to enhance the outcomes of clinical trials, reduce failure rates, and speed the development of new medicines with the goal of improving the quality of health care outcomes worldwide. Works to accelerate.

