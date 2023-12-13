Biodegradable iPhone covers you can plant in the ground and grow a garden from when you're done

Phone cases are designed to provide protection for your device, but usually also have the added benefit of style. However, when you upgrade your phone, there is usually a demand for a new cover along with it. This means that the older model will often end up in storage or the trash. In an effort to end this wasteful cycle, iGreen Gadgets has created a biodegradable iPhone cover that can be tossed into the ground when you’re done.

The design of the product is simple. Although it looks like any other minimalist cover on the outside, it is made from a compostable material with seeds secretly inserted into it. Cornstarch is the main material used in this case, which not only acts as a shield for the phone but also as food for the seeds. So, when it’s time to dispose of the phone cover, remove it from the phone, and place it in an earthen pot or ground.

Over time, the matter will decompose in the earth and release seeds. The company iGreen Gadgets also gives you the option to choose which plants to grow, with currently available seed options like daisies, forget-me-nots, and basil. All covers are made in Italy, sized to suit Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro, 14 Pro and 15 Pro devices.

You can buy a phone cover from iGreen Gadgets from their online store. Prices start at €17.99 (about $19.42).

All photos via iGreen Gadgets.

