BioCity Names Dr. Stephen Bloch as Entrepreneur of the Year 2023

New Haven, Conn., Dec. 12, 2023–(Business Wire)–BioCity, the life sciences trade association for Connecticut, is thrilled to name Stephen Bloch, MD, as the 2023 BioCity Entrepreneur of the Year, an award recognizing individuals who are imaginative, passionate and game -Is a changer. Connecticut Bioscience. A serial entrepreneur, Dr. Bloch is the co-founder and CEO/President of two CT-based companies, EvolveImmune Therapeutics and Alyx Therapeutics. Dr. Bloch was honored at BioCity’s 10th annual Signature Holiday Event held at the Alexion in New Haven on December 11.

The Entrepreneur of the Year Award was established by BioCity and the law firm of Shipman & Goodwin LLP to acknowledge the importance of showcasing the unique achievements of entrepreneurs in the Connecticut community. The amazing nominees were reviewed by a selection committee chosen by BioCT. Selection factors considered by the committee included demonstrated leadership, creation of a successful/disruptive business model, contribution to the development of Connecticut’s bioscience cluster, and demonstrated collegiality.

Dormer Stephan, Partner at Shipman & Goodwin, says, “The entrepreneurial journey in the bioscience industry is undoubtedly challenging, yet Dr. Bloch is testament to the incredible impact that passion, dedication, and ingenuity can achieve. We are thrilled “Recognize Steve’s entrepreneurial spirit and innovative contributions to Connecticut’s bioscience ecosystem.”

“Looking at our award winners over the past nine years, it is remarkable what they have accomplished for our ecosystem and even nationally,” says Jody Gillon, President and CEO of BioCity. “I am confident that Dr. Bloch will be the next person to lead on this path, and I want to thank Shipman and Goodwin for their continued generosity in enabling this prestigious award.”

Dr. Bloch is a successful entrepreneur, venture capitalist and former practicing physician. Their mission is to make healthcare delivery more effective and affordable through all their operations. With EvolveImmune Therapeutics, he is helping to lead the next generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics designed to increase the depth and durability of patient treatment, and with Alyx Therapeutics, he is helping to pioneer the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics in Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s patients. The programs are headed closer to Phase 2 testing.

Before co-founding EvolveImmune, Dr. Bloch spent nearly 20 years as a general partner at Canaan, helping launch and finance leading healthcare companies. He has frequently served as board chair on the boards of companies in biopharma, digital health, medical devices, and diagnostics. Additionally, he is currently Chairman of the Board at Liquidia (LQDA-NASDAQ) and a member of the Advisory Board of Dartmouth-Geisel Medical School.

“I am honored to receive this award from BioCity. The Connecticut biotech ecosystem is filled with incredible innovation and is home to some of the most talented scientists and entrepreneurs in the industry. It is humbling to be named Entrepreneur of the Year among so many deserving individuals.” And inspiring. I will continue to work to give Connecticut the recognition it deserves as a leading life sciences center,” said Dr. Bloch.

Dr. Bloch received an AB from Dartmouth College, an MA in History of Science and Public Policy from Harvard University, and a medical degree from the University of Rochester. He completed his residency in radiology at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard and internal medicine at Lenox Hill Hospital/Cornell.

BioCity’s mission is to catalyze and market the growth of Connecticut’s life sciences industry; To foster and promote the state as a nationally recognized state for innovation and improvement of patient lives. Learn more at www.bioct.org.

