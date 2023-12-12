Biobanking market size to exceed US$101.52 billion

Pune, December 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global biobanking market watch is expected US$101.52 billion by 2031 And to grow on one CAGR of 5.4% During the forecast period.

In the field of healthcare and research, the biobanking market has emerged as a cornerstone, facilitating unprecedented advancements in precision medicine, drug discovery and scientific research. As the demand for high-quality biological samples and comprehensive data sets intensifies, the global biobanking market is witnessing unprecedented growth, acting as a catalyst for transformative developments in the fields of genomics, personalized medicine and therapeutic innovations. doing.

Get a sample copy of the research report:

Biobanking market scope

Report Attribute Description market size value in 2022 US$63.24 billion Revenue forecast in 2031 101.52 billion US dollars CAGR 5.4% base year for estimation 2022 forecast period 2023 to 2031 historical year 2021 segments covered Products and Services, Sample Types, Applications, Storage Types and Regions regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa

market Overview:

The biobanking market plays a vital role in the storage and management of biological samples, from blood and tissue samples to DNA and RNA extracts. Market research indicates a strong expansion in the global biobanking market, driven by the increasing focus on personalized health care, rise in chronic diseases, and the imperative need for large-scale genomic and clinical research studies.

Key Players and Market Dynamics:

Leading players in this dynamic market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Qiagen and Brooks Life Sciences. These industry leaders are at the forefront of innovation, offering cutting-edge biobanking solutions designed to meet the diverse needs of researchers, pharmaceutical companies and health care institutions.

Market dynamics are characterized by the shift toward automated sample storage and retrieval systems, advancements in sample processing technologies, and increasing emphasis on data integration and sharing.

Types of Biobanks:

Population-Based Biobanks: Collect samples from large, diverse populations.

Enable large-scale epidemiological studies and research. Disease-Based Biobanks: Focus on collecting samples related to specific diseases.

Support research targeted at understanding, diagnosing, and treating specific medical conditions. Virtual Biobank: Emphasize integration of digital health data with biological samples.

Enable researchers to access comprehensive datasets for a more holistic understanding of health.

technological advancements:

Automated Sample Storage System: Advanced robotic systems for efficient storage and retrieval of biological samples.

Ensure sample integrity and streamline the research process. Cryopreservation Techniques: Innovations in cryopreservation technologies for long-term storage of cells and tissues.

Increase the viability and functionality of stored biological samples. Data Integration and Analysis: Implementation of sophisticated information management systems.

Facilitate seamless integration of clinical, genetic and omics data for comprehensive analysis.

Market Challenges and Opportunities:

While the biobanking market is witnessing significant growth, challenges such as ethical considerations, data privacy concerns, and the need for standardized operating procedures remain. These challenges provide opportunities for market players to collaborate on ethical frameworks, invest in secure data management solutions, and set industry-wide standards to ensure responsible and transparent use of biological samples.

Global collaboration and data sharing:

The importance of global collaboration and data sharing in the biobanking landscape cannot be underestimated. Initiatives promoting cross-border sharing of biological samples and related data enable researchers to access diverse datasets, fostering a collaborative environment that accelerates scientific discoveries and medical breakthroughs.

future outlook:

With a continued focus on technological innovations, ethical considerations, and the establishment of global networks for data sharing, the future of the biobanking market holds great promise. As advances continue to emerge, the market is poised to play an even more important role in shaping the future of medicine, providing researchers with the tools and resources needed to uncover the secrets of human health.

Request for Customization –

table of content

Introduction market ecosystem Timeline under consideration Historical Year – 2021 Base year- 2022 Forecast year – 2023 to 2031 currency used in report Research Methodology research approach data collection method data source secondary source primary sources market forecasting approach from bottom to top top down market forecasting models Limitations and Assumptions Premium Insights Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Major players and competitive position (2022) regulatory landscape market dynamics drivers Restrictions/Challenges opportunity Global Biobanking Market – Analysis and Forecast by Product and Service equipment sample processing equipment sample analysis equipment storage equipment sample transport equipment consumables collection consumables Processing of consumables analysis consumables storage consumables software Services Sample Collection Services Sample Processing Services Sample Analysis Services Sample Storage Services sample transportation services

Browse the entire TOC here

Report Value Proposition,

Powered with complimentary analyst hours and expert interviews with each report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impacts trends and perspective

Detailed insights at global/regional/country level

Deep insight on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Comprehensive coverage on the competitive landscape

imperative to win

Detailed coverage on ‘Strategic Developments’ registered by leading market players

customization options,

Distributor Landscape Assessment

pricing intelligence

customer base assessment

Investment and Initiative Analysis

‘Business profiles’ of key players

Buy this premium research report:

conclusion:

In the pursuit of precision medicine and scientific breakthroughs, the biobanking market stands as a symbol of innovation. With a commitment to advancing technologies, ethical practices, and global collaboration, market players are reshaping the landscape of biological sample storage and utilization. As we look forward, each specimen stored in a biobank represents not just a specimen but a potential key to unlocking the next era of medical advances and discoveries.

Browse other reports:

about us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge services company. We are a proud member of EPHMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

The Growth Plus portfolio of services builds on our core capabilities of secondary and primary research, market modeling and forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that position them for future growth and success. Let’s prepare for.

We were honored as the “Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company” in 2020 by the prestigious CEO Magazine.

Source: www.globenewswire.com