BioAlberta announces its 2023 Achievement Award recipients to recognize the outstanding contributions of individuals and companies whose innovation and achievements have contributed to the growing success of Alberta's life sciences sector. The awards were presented at BioAlberta's 25th Anniversary Health and Life Sciences Showcase and Awards Dinner held in Edmonton on September 28.

BioAlberta Annual Achievement Award

“Our life sciences sector is rapidly expanding, and the 2023 award recipients demonstrate Alberta’s growing ability to develop new technologies and take them to market, transforming our health system and improving the lives of people around the world. Let’s demonstrate,” said President and Rob Stoddard. CEO of BioAlberta.

company of the year 2023 – Fluid Biomed Inc.

The award recognizes a company that has made significant achievements within the marketplace and Alberta’s business community through strong performance or a leadership role.

Fluid Biomed Inc. is commercializing the first polymer-based brain stent to repair aneurysms. The company’s team of neurosurgeons, scientists and engineers has designed the world’s first hybrid polymer-metal flow-diverting stent to cure this fatal disease. Uniquely constructed from dissolvable polymers and metal, this innovative medical device provides a scaffold to allow better treatment and visualization of blood vessels.

Accepting the award, Co-Founder and CEO, Dr. John Wong said, “As a young company, Fluid Biomed is incredibly humbled and humbled to be recognized as BioAlberta’s 2023 Company of the Year. Is proud. It has been inspiring to witness firsthand and now become a valued partner in the rapid expansion of the provincial life sciences ecosystem. Congratulations to all of us as we grow the nexus of intelligence, infrastructure and investment in Alberta to create the next generation of medical technologies that will save lives around the world. Thank you!”

2023 Technology Innovation Awards – Dr. Christina Rinker, Dr. Robert Shepherd, and Dr. Kenneth Fuhs

The award recognizes individuals or teams who have made commendable contributions to the life sciences industry and have inspired new thinking and perspective for their field.

“Professor Rinker’s laboratory in the Department of Biomedical Engineering at the University of Calgary has developed a groundbreaking approach to highly accurate blood testing that can detect the presence of breast cancer in less than a teaspoon of blood…Special thanks to Dr. Rinker Roop is proud of her team, so she gratefully accepts this award on behalf of her entire lab, especially Dr. Robert Shepherd and Dr. Ken Fuhs,” said Greg Clack, Co-Chair of the BioAlberta Board of Directors. .

Dr. Rinker is a biomedical engineering innovation professional focused on technology development, implementation from implementation, mentoring and training, and entrepreneurial thinking. She is also a professor of biomedical engineering at the University of Calgary.

His work in the Rinker Lab at the University of Calgary led to the founding of his company Cyantra with Dr. Ken Fuhs, Dr. Randy Moore and Bob Shepard. Syantra’s innovative discovery platform is used to identify novel biomarkers and drug targets. Their platform and precision medicine approach helps identify disease early and reverse disease and restore wellness.

Accepting the award, Dr. Rinker said: “On behalf of my entire team, thank you to BioAlberta, the life sciences community and supporters for this award. It’s been quite a journey, we came up with the idea for a new type of blood testing platform more than a decade ago and I’m very grateful to the Government of Alberta for providing the seed funding for this new technology and concept.

2023 Vista Award – Dr. Lawrence Korngut

The award recognizes an individual who has made significant contributions in the form of technological innovation, business excellence, talent development, capital attraction or infrastructure development.

Dr. Korngut is a neurologist and clinical neurophysiologist at the Calgary Neuromuscular Clinic and director of the Calgary ALS and Motor Neurone Disease Clinic.

Dr. Korngut is the national principal investigator for the Canadian Neuromuscular Disease Registry, which now includes 31 participating clinics and has enrolled more than 2400 patients over the past two years, including more than 1000 with ALS. In 2012–13, he also led a team of registry leaders and disease experts in developing the Canadian Neurological Registry Best Practice Guidelines, which are accompanied by an implementation toolkit. This project resulted in the formation of the Canadian Registry Network.

Among his many contributions to the field of neurology, he serves as chair of several health research initiatives. His most prominent research involves Phase II and III clinical trials of new treatments for neuromuscular conditions.

Accepting the award, Dr. Korngut said: “I am honored to accept the BioAlberta Vista Award on behalf of all of our team members at the Hotchkiss Brain Institute, Lumio and KASTx Ventures, who are making significant contributions to the Alberta biotech ecosystem. Contribute like our colleagues.” For the tremendous momentum we are creating as a community every day. I am grateful to BioAlberta for uniting the biotech community in Alberta and supporting all of us in building bridges and finding synergy between our different endeavours.

2023 Alberta Bioindustry Hall of Fame – Christopher Mysitich

The Alberta Bioindustry Hall of Fame recognizes individuals who have made broad contributions to Alberta’s life sciences community. Recipients are recognized as passionate supporters of science and technology, accomplished scientists, or business leaders and advisors whose dedication has left an indelible mark in the life sciences field.

“Christopher G. Mycetich is a University of Alberta alumnus, serial entrepreneur, investor, and author. In 2014, his company Fedora signed the largest licensing deal ever in Canadian biotech history, selling their beta-lactamase inhibitor to Hoffman J. Licensed to La Roche for US$750 million plus milestones and royalties… I remember the energy in these Alberta life sciences sector rooms and how proud we all felt… Chris We look forward to seeing you in future business to continue to inspire and promote leaders,” said Keith Gilchrist, Chair of the BioAlberta Awards Committee.

Christopher Micetich is an accomplished author and entrepreneur with over three decades of experience starting businesses. Christopher currently serves as Chairman and CEO of Brass Dome Ventures Ltd., a management consulting firm focused on providing services to innovators and entrepreneurs, and Fedora Pharmaceuticals Inc., an anti-infectious drug discovery company founded in 2011. Is a company.

Christopher employs over 1,000 people from around the world and, at one time, was the largest employer of PhD chemists in Canada! In 2020 with the University of Alberta, Christopher created Innovation Masterminds (imYEG), a disruptive pre-accelerator created, driven and facilitated by industry to help advance innovation from post-secondary institutions in Alberta. Christopher also serves as a board member, advisor and mentor to several organizations in the province.

Accepting the award, Christopher said: “I am extremely honored and humbled to be among Alberta’s finest key opinion leaders who have dedicated their careers to supporting and promoting our province’s life sciences sector. Have done. BioAlberta’s Bioindustry Hall of Fame has a very long tradition of recognizing and celebrating individuals who have made their mark and made a difference not only in Alberta, but around the world. There are no words that can describe my gratitude for having my name forever etched in history along with all of the Alberta Champions who mentored and supported me at the beginning of my career, including my own father.

About BioAlberta

BioAlberta is a member-driven and funded non-profit industry association that represents and promotes the province’s vibrant and diverse life sciences industry. Through our many partnerships and collaborations, we are dedicated to promoting Alberta’s life sciences sectors locally, nationally and internationally. BioAlberta drives success for its members by providing a wide range of networking and educational programs, and by effectively providing policy options to governments. BioAlberta activities focus on key strategic areas: advocacy; Promotion, marketing and networking; Industry development.

