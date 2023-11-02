BingeX Airdrops Popular Sports NFT and GameFi Token FEVR

Singapore – Media Outreach – 2 November 2023 – BingX, a leading cryptocurrency trading platform, is thrilled to announce a major airdrop of the FEVR token, the native token of the Sports Web 3 project. This strategic move is in response to the recent impressive price increases of NFT platform token Blur and GameFi platform token Gala, both of which have almost doubled in value.

With the latest launch users will now be able to trade FEVR USDT.

Biggest Potential Airdrop in October 2023: Secure Your FEVR Tokens with BingX

Airdrop Deadline: November 5, 2023

Event: BingX Airdrop of FEVR Token

Significance: Largest NFT and GameFi platform token airdrop in October

In the current bearish market conditions, BingX is offering its users a unique opportunity to acquire tokens from promising platforms, preparing them for success in the anticipated bullish market growth.

Special for new users: During the same period, the first 500 new users to deposit at least 100 tokens of USDT, USDC, or BUSD can share the 5,000 USDT prize pool with a minimum trading requirement of 100 USDT at the FEVR price.

trade to earn: From October 30 to November 5, 2023, users who trade a minimum of 300 USDT in FEVR spot trading can share a 5,000 USDT prize pool, with rewards proportional to their trading volume.

fevr airdrop: A giveaway of 3,000,000 FEVR is being held from October 27th to November 5th, 2023. Participants will be required to engage with BingX and RealFevr on social media, join Telegram groups, retweet the event and provide their BingX UID. A total of 100 winners will share the FEVR prize pool.



BingX’s commitment to Web3 game projects

BingX has consistently shown its commitment to supporting Web3 projects related to sports competitions, ensuring users have timely access to token price analysis content. This included the global launch of the SPURS token, which saw the price of SPURS double on the day of launch, receiving a positive reception from many fans and investors.

